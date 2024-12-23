News 9

HL Anyang marks its monumental 30th anniversary with a victory

[Anchor]

The only professional ice hockey team in the country and the pride of Korean ice hockey, HL Anyang, celebrated its 30th anniversary by winning both games in a weekend series against the Nikko Ice Bucks from Japan.

Reporter Kim Ki-beom has the story.

[Report]

Many fans, from children to adults, are flocking to the Anyang Indoor Ice Rink.

In their home game marking the 30th anniversary, the Anyang players were in high spirits.

Six players scored evenly, leading to a resounding 10 to 3 victory, firmly maintaining their position at the top of the Asia League.

[Ahn Jin-hui/HL Anyang: "We went in just thinking about winning the game. Such a result makes this good day even better."]

Founded in 1994, HL Anyang has steadfastly held its place as a professional ice hockey team for 30 years.

Thanks to the special love for ice hockey from the chairman of the parent company, they have continued to invest even during crises such as the IMF and COVID-19.

As a result, HL Anyang stands as the only professional ice hockey team in the country and reigns as the strongest in Asia.

[Baek Ji-seon/HL Anyang Coach: "Korean hockey is over 100 years history. (In order to) continue to go and not lose teams, we have to have more passion, we have to make hockey a lifestyle."]

HL Anyang is looking forward to another 30 years with the goal of nurturing youth and expanding its base.

KBS News, Kim Ki-beom.

