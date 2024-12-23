Tiger Woods and Charlie Woods play in PNC Championship, like two peas in a pod
Let's check how much the father and son resemble each other, like two peas in a pod.
Tiger Woods' tee shot after returning from back surgery only traveled 255 meters, indicating that he still seems to lack strength.
Now 15 years old, Charlie Woods, whose swing has become more solid, hits a beautiful iron shot, perfectly mimicking his father's gesture.
Then, the commentary team bursts into laughter at the conversation exchanged between Charlie Woods and his sister, Sam Woods, who acted as his caddy.
["Please hit it more solid than me."]
["You're so negative."]
After sinking a thrilling birdie putt on the 9th hole and picking up the ball in the same manner, it’s clear that the bloodline between father and son cannot be denied.
The Woods duo, showcasing fantastic teamwork, started the first day of the tournament with a score of 13 under par, tying for the lead.
