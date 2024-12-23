[News Today] YOON SUMMONED ON CHRISTMAS DAY

[LEAD]

The Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials has issued a second summons to President Yoon Suk Yeol. With the summons date only two days away, actually it's on Christmas, President Yoon has yet to confirm his attendance or submit his list of lawyers.



[REPORT]

So far President Yoon has not responded to summons. He says he has yet to form his legal defense team.



Only two days remain until the summons date notified by the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials,



However, he has not yet submitted the list of his lawyers.



Seok Dong-hyun / President Yoon's attorney (Dec. 19)

We will notify about the president's decision to appear for questioning after his legal team is formed.



The prosecutors and police have already finished questioning most of the key figures involved in martial law.



Based on the evidence and testimonies obtained so far, they will likely interrogate Yoon, who personally declared martial law, about the relevant allegations.



After receiving the case from the prosecutors, the CIO is preparing to investigate the president while probing intelligence commander Moon Sang-ho.



Given that Yoon is still a sitting president, the CIO has reportedly decided to summon him on Christmas Day, because it is visited by fewer people on public holidays.



But it remains to be seen if Yoon will show up.



The CIO is considering requesting an arrest warrant for him if he continues refusing to respond to summons without a legitimate reason.



Oh Dong-woon / Chief Prosecutor, CIO (Dec. 17, Judiciary Committee)

We believe an arrest warrant would be the most legitimate option. We are reviewing the preconditions for it.



The joint investigation team consisting of police and CIO officials has reportedly received a communication warrant for Yoon's personal mobile phone to investigate his call records.