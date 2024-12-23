[News Today] PARL. HEARINGS FOR JUSTICE NOMINEES
[LEAD]
Ahead of the impeachment trial for President Yoon Suk Yeol, the National Assembly has begun a two-day confirmation hearing for three justice nominees for the Constituional Court.
On Monday morning, the special parliamentary confirmation hearing committee will grill two nominees recommended by the main opposition Democratic Party.
The nominee recommended by the ruling People Power Party will be placed under the microscope on Tuesday.
The DP plans to hold a plenary session on Thursday or Friday and approve the appointments of the justices if no serious flaws are found in the nominees.
However, the PPP says it will boycott the confirmation hearings and file a complaint with the Constituional Court if the DP pushes ahead with railroading the appointments.
