[News Today] RIVAL PROTESTS OVER IMPEACHMENT
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
[LEAD]
A large-scale demonstration was held in downtown Seoul on Saturday demanding the ouster of President Yoon Suk Yeol. In close proximity, another rally took place, opposing the impeachment of President Yoon.
[REPORT]
Soundbytes: Out, out, out with Yoon Suk Yeol!
Demonstrators shout a slogan that urges President Yoon Suk Yeol to be ousted.
Kim Hyo-seong / Seoul resident
Martial law a traumatic incident. Bringing back that trauma hurt a lot of people.
Since the impeachment motion was approved, weekend protests moved to Gwanghwamun instead of Yeouido.
After the protest, participants marched past the four-way intersection in Anguk-dong near the Constitutional Court toward Myeongdong in central Seoul.
Protests demanding the President's expulsion were held in various parts of Seoul, including the presidential residence in Hannam-dong. The families of the victims of the Itaewon crush and the Sewol ferry sinking also joined the protestors.
Kim Yeong-nam / Itaewon tragedy victim's family
Yoon still insists on keeping his power even when all the people are shouting for his impeachment.
---------------------
Soundbytes: The President will return!
Demonstrators holding up the Korean and American flags shout out loudly.
A protest opposing President Yoon's impeachment was held just one kilometer away from the anti-Yoon protest.
The demonstrators claimed that the investigation into martial law is treason and that impeachment is unjust.
Police braced for possible clashes between the two sides and focused on maintaining order. Fortunately, there were no reported incidents.
Meanwhile, farmers who came to Seoul on tractors to call for President Yoon's arrest had a face off with the police near Namtaeryeong Hill in southern Seoul.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- [News Today] RIVAL PROTESTS OVER IMPEACHMENT
-
- 입력 2024-12-23 16:33:15
- 수정2024-12-23 16:34:32
[LEAD]
A large-scale demonstration was held in downtown Seoul on Saturday demanding the ouster of President Yoon Suk Yeol. In close proximity, another rally took place, opposing the impeachment of President Yoon.
[REPORT]
Soundbytes: Out, out, out with Yoon Suk Yeol!
Demonstrators shout a slogan that urges President Yoon Suk Yeol to be ousted.
Kim Hyo-seong / Seoul resident
Martial law a traumatic incident. Bringing back that trauma hurt a lot of people.
Since the impeachment motion was approved, weekend protests moved to Gwanghwamun instead of Yeouido.
After the protest, participants marched past the four-way intersection in Anguk-dong near the Constitutional Court toward Myeongdong in central Seoul.
Protests demanding the President's expulsion were held in various parts of Seoul, including the presidential residence in Hannam-dong. The families of the victims of the Itaewon crush and the Sewol ferry sinking also joined the protestors.
Kim Yeong-nam / Itaewon tragedy victim's family
Yoon still insists on keeping his power even when all the people are shouting for his impeachment.
---------------------
Soundbytes: The President will return!
Demonstrators holding up the Korean and American flags shout out loudly.
A protest opposing President Yoon's impeachment was held just one kilometer away from the anti-Yoon protest.
The demonstrators claimed that the investigation into martial law is treason and that impeachment is unjust.
Police braced for possible clashes between the two sides and focused on maintaining order. Fortunately, there were no reported incidents.
Meanwhile, farmers who came to Seoul on tractors to call for President Yoon's arrest had a face off with the police near Namtaeryeong Hill in southern Seoul.
-
- KBS의 기사 모음
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
헤드라인
많이 본 뉴스
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
준비중입니다.
-
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.