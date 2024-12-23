[News Today] RIVAL PROTESTS OVER IMPEACHMENT

입력 2024-12-23 16:33:15 수정 2024-12-23 16:34:32 News Today





[LEAD]

A large-scale demonstration was held in downtown Seoul on Saturday demanding the ouster of President Yoon Suk Yeol. In close proximity, another rally took place, opposing the impeachment of President Yoon.



[REPORT]

Soundbytes: Out, out, out with Yoon Suk Yeol!



Demonstrators shout a slogan that urges President Yoon Suk Yeol to be ousted.



Kim Hyo-seong / Seoul resident

Martial law a traumatic incident. Bringing back that trauma hurt a lot of people.



Since the impeachment motion was approved, weekend protests moved to Gwanghwamun instead of Yeouido.



After the protest, participants marched past the four-way intersection in Anguk-dong near the Constitutional Court toward Myeongdong in central Seoul.



Protests demanding the President's expulsion were held in various parts of Seoul, including the presidential residence in Hannam-dong. The families of the victims of the Itaewon crush and the Sewol ferry sinking also joined the protestors.



Kim Yeong-nam / Itaewon tragedy victim's family

Yoon still insists on keeping his power even when all the people are shouting for his impeachment.

---------------------

Soundbytes: The President will return!



Demonstrators holding up the Korean and American flags shout out loudly.



A protest opposing President Yoon's impeachment was held just one kilometer away from the anti-Yoon protest.



The demonstrators claimed that the investigation into martial law is treason and that impeachment is unjust.



Police braced for possible clashes between the two sides and focused on maintaining order. Fortunately, there were no reported incidents.



Meanwhile, farmers who came to Seoul on tractors to call for President Yoon's arrest had a face off with the police near Namtaeryeong Hill in southern Seoul.