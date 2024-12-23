News Today

[News Today] RIVAL PROTESTS OVER IMPEACHMENT

입력 2024.12.23 (16:33) 수정 2024.12.23 (16:34)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.


[LEAD]
A large-scale demonstration was held in downtown Seoul on Saturday demanding the ouster of President Yoon Suk Yeol. In close proximity, another rally took place, opposing the impeachment of President Yoon.

[REPORT]
Soundbytes: Out, out, out with Yoon Suk Yeol!

Demonstrators shout a slogan that urges President Yoon Suk Yeol to be ousted.

Kim Hyo-seong / Seoul resident
Martial law a traumatic incident. Bringing back that trauma hurt a lot of people.

Since the impeachment motion was approved, weekend protests moved to Gwanghwamun instead of Yeouido.

After the protest, participants marched past the four-way intersection in Anguk-dong near the Constitutional Court toward Myeongdong in central Seoul.

Protests demanding the President's expulsion were held in various parts of Seoul, including the presidential residence in Hannam-dong. The families of the victims of the Itaewon crush and the Sewol ferry sinking also joined the protestors.

Kim Yeong-nam / Itaewon tragedy victim's family
Yoon still insists on keeping his power even when all the people are shouting for his impeachment.
---------------------
Soundbytes: The President will return!

Demonstrators holding up the Korean and American flags shout out loudly.

A protest opposing President Yoon's impeachment was held just one kilometer away from the anti-Yoon protest.

The demonstrators claimed that the investigation into martial law is treason and that impeachment is unjust.

Police braced for possible clashes between the two sides and focused on maintaining order. Fortunately, there were no reported incidents.

Meanwhile, farmers who came to Seoul on tractors to call for President Yoon's arrest had a face off with the police near Namtaeryeong Hill in southern Seoul.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • [News Today] RIVAL PROTESTS OVER IMPEACHMENT
    • 입력 2024-12-23 16:33:15
    • 수정2024-12-23 16:34:32
    News Today

[LEAD]
A large-scale demonstration was held in downtown Seoul on Saturday demanding the ouster of President Yoon Suk Yeol. In close proximity, another rally took place, opposing the impeachment of President Yoon.

[REPORT]
Soundbytes: Out, out, out with Yoon Suk Yeol!

Demonstrators shout a slogan that urges President Yoon Suk Yeol to be ousted.

Kim Hyo-seong / Seoul resident
Martial law a traumatic incident. Bringing back that trauma hurt a lot of people.

Since the impeachment motion was approved, weekend protests moved to Gwanghwamun instead of Yeouido.

After the protest, participants marched past the four-way intersection in Anguk-dong near the Constitutional Court toward Myeongdong in central Seoul.

Protests demanding the President's expulsion were held in various parts of Seoul, including the presidential residence in Hannam-dong. The families of the victims of the Itaewon crush and the Sewol ferry sinking also joined the protestors.

Kim Yeong-nam / Itaewon tragedy victim's family
Yoon still insists on keeping his power even when all the people are shouting for his impeachment.
---------------------
Soundbytes: The President will return!

Demonstrators holding up the Korean and American flags shout out loudly.

A protest opposing President Yoon's impeachment was held just one kilometer away from the anti-Yoon protest.

The demonstrators claimed that the investigation into martial law is treason and that impeachment is unjust.

Police braced for possible clashes between the two sides and focused on maintaining order. Fortunately, there were no reported incidents.

Meanwhile, farmers who came to Seoul on tractors to call for President Yoon's arrest had a face off with the police near Namtaeryeong Hill in southern Seoul.
KBS
KBS

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

석동현 변호사 “대통령, 수사보다 탄핵심판 절차 <br>우선이란 생각”

석동현 변호사 “대통령, 수사보다 탄핵심판 절차 우선이란 생각”
윤 대통령, 탄핵 서류 ‘수령 거부’…헌재 “발송송달 간주”

윤 대통령, 탄핵 서류 ‘수령 거부’…헌재 “발송송달 간주”
“‘노 수첩’에 ‘국회 봉쇄’·‘수거대상’ 적혀”…추경호 26일 출석 요구

“‘노 수첩’에 ‘국회 봉쇄’·‘수거대상’ 적혀”…추경호 26일 출석 요구
강혜경 “오세훈 시장 여론조사 관련 조사…홍준표 시장도 여론조사”

강혜경 “오세훈 시장 여론조사 관련 조사…홍준표 시장도 여론조사”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.