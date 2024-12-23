[News Today] SHINSEGAE CHAIR MEETS TRUMP
[LEAD]
Shinsegae Group Chairman Chung Yong-jin is back in Korea after meeting U.S. President-elect Donald Trump. He is the first Korean corporate leader to do so. Chung reported that Trump's team showed significant interest in Korea's affairs but avoided discussing specific details of their conversation.
[REPORT]
Shinsegae Group Chairman Chung Yong-jin was the first among Korea’s political and business figures to publicly disclose a meeting with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump.
There was interest in whether Chung could act as a bridge between Korea and the incoming Trump administration, but he cautiously distanced himself from such expectations.
Chung Yong-jin / Chair, Shinsegae Group
I didn't think that far. I'm just trying to do my best as a businessman.
Chung said he had an in-depth conversation about various topics for 10 to 15 minutes, but he didn't disclose what was discussed.
Nonetheless, he said Trump was interested in the situation in Korea.
Chung Yong-jin / Chair, Shinsegae Group
He was interested in Korea's situation. I assured them that South Korea is a resilient country that will return to normal soon.
Chung was invited by Donald Trump Jr., his friend and the President-elect's eldest son, and had stayed at the Trump mansion in Florida.
His stay there was reportedly extended for two days.
Chung had also met with Tesla chief Elon Musk and some of Trump's close associates.
Trump is meeting with the CEOs of global enterprises at his home.
More recently, he drew attention by hosting Japan's SoftBank Group chairman Masayoshi Son who promised to invest some 97 billion U.S. dollars.
Donald Trump / U.S. President-elect
Would you make it 200 billion dollars instead? He can actually, believe it or not, he can actually afford to do that for once. Would you do that?
Despite advocating protectionism, the U.S. is intensifying demands to attract foreign investments.
Therefore, businesses are making efforts to establish connections with Trump's team.
