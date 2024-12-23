News Today

[News Today] S.KOREA LAUNCHES 3RD SPY SATELLITE

입력 2024.12.23 (16:33) 수정 2024.12.23 (16:34)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.


[LEAD]
South Korea's third military reconnaissance satellite was successfully launched last night. Equipped with a high-performance SAR radar, this radar enables all-weather surveillance capabilities. With this third satellite now in orbit, South Korea's monitoring of North Korea is expected to become more faster and precise.

[REPORT]
Soundbytes: 3, 2, 1!

South Korea's third military reconnaissance satellite was launched from the Vandenberg Space Force Base in California.

Launched at 8:34 p.m. on Saturday, Korea time, it separated from the rocket 51 minutes later, entered its target orbit successfully, and succeeded in contacting the ground station 2 hours and 56 minutes after the launch.

Like South Korea's second spy satellite, the third one is equipped with a powerful synthetic aperture radar known as SAR.

It transmits radio waves to the ground and visualizes the signals reflected back.

Although the images are in black and white, the satellite can carry out reconnaissance day and night, regardless of weather conditions.

The first satellite equipped with EO/IR sensors using visible rays and infrared light are capable of getting clear images but not when the weather is bad.

Operating the latest satellite together with the first one minimizes the weather factor and allows multi-angle imaging, thereby making it possible to conduct multidimensional surveillance of North Korea.

Another upside is a shortened reconnaissance cycle.

The first satellite can shoot the Korean Peninsula only twice a day by passing over the polar regions. But the second and third satellites can film up to six times a day by orbiting Earth around the equator.

Seok Jong-gun/ Minister, Defense Acquisition Program Administration
After satellites 4, 5 and ultra-small satellites are launched, North Korea can be monitored dozens of times a day.

When two more recon satellites are launched next year, North Korea can be monitored at a two-hour interval. Furthermore, the deployment of super-small satellites is projected to shorten the cycle to under 30 minutes.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • [News Today] S.KOREA LAUNCHES 3RD SPY SATELLITE
    • 입력 2024-12-23 16:33:36
    • 수정2024-12-23 16:34:56
    News Today

[LEAD]
South Korea's third military reconnaissance satellite was successfully launched last night. Equipped with a high-performance SAR radar, this radar enables all-weather surveillance capabilities. With this third satellite now in orbit, South Korea's monitoring of North Korea is expected to become more faster and precise.

[REPORT]
Soundbytes: 3, 2, 1!

South Korea's third military reconnaissance satellite was launched from the Vandenberg Space Force Base in California.

Launched at 8:34 p.m. on Saturday, Korea time, it separated from the rocket 51 minutes later, entered its target orbit successfully, and succeeded in contacting the ground station 2 hours and 56 minutes after the launch.

Like South Korea's second spy satellite, the third one is equipped with a powerful synthetic aperture radar known as SAR.

It transmits radio waves to the ground and visualizes the signals reflected back.

Although the images are in black and white, the satellite can carry out reconnaissance day and night, regardless of weather conditions.

The first satellite equipped with EO/IR sensors using visible rays and infrared light are capable of getting clear images but not when the weather is bad.

Operating the latest satellite together with the first one minimizes the weather factor and allows multi-angle imaging, thereby making it possible to conduct multidimensional surveillance of North Korea.

Another upside is a shortened reconnaissance cycle.

The first satellite can shoot the Korean Peninsula only twice a day by passing over the polar regions. But the second and third satellites can film up to six times a day by orbiting Earth around the equator.

Seok Jong-gun/ Minister, Defense Acquisition Program Administration
After satellites 4, 5 and ultra-small satellites are launched, North Korea can be monitored dozens of times a day.

When two more recon satellites are launched next year, North Korea can be monitored at a two-hour interval. Furthermore, the deployment of super-small satellites is projected to shorten the cycle to under 30 minutes.
KBS
KBS

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

석동현 변호사 “대통령, 수사보다 탄핵심판 절차 <br>우선이란 생각”

석동현 변호사 “대통령, 수사보다 탄핵심판 절차 우선이란 생각”
윤 대통령, 탄핵 서류 ‘수령 거부’…헌재 “발송송달 간주”

윤 대통령, 탄핵 서류 ‘수령 거부’…헌재 “발송송달 간주”
“‘노 수첩’에 ‘국회 봉쇄’·‘수거대상’ 적혀”…추경호 26일 출석 요구

“‘노 수첩’에 ‘국회 봉쇄’·‘수거대상’ 적혀”…추경호 26일 출석 요구
강혜경 “오세훈 시장 여론조사 관련 조사…홍준표 시장도 여론조사”

강혜경 “오세훈 시장 여론조사 관련 조사…홍준표 시장도 여론조사”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.