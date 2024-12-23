[News Today] LEE CHAN-WON WINS TOP KBS PRIZE
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
[LEAD]
Singer Lee Chan-won clinched the grand prize at the 2024 KBS Entertainment Awards. Among his rivals were renowned entertainers Yoo Jae-suk and Jeon Hyun-moo.
[REPORT]
The award goes to Lee Chan-won.
Singer Lee Chan-won won top honors at the 2024 KBS Entertainment Awards.
Lee won the grand prize at the award ceremony held last weekend, beating other nominees including Yoo Jae-suk, Jeon Hyun-moo, Kim Jong-min and Ryu Su-young.
This year, Lee has starred in multiple KBS shows including Immortal Songs and Fun-Saturant.
He has been building a special relationship with KBS, as he was the non-professional entertainer who made the most appearances in the KBS National Singing Contest even before debuting as a singer.
In his acceptance speech, Lee said he really loved broadcasting and entertainment shows while growing up.
He added that he will never give up his career in show business.
After the ceremony, Lee said via social media that he received an award that's such an honor that it's hard for him to accept and pledged to work harder.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- [News Today] LEE CHAN-WON WINS TOP KBS PRIZE
-
- 입력 2024-12-23 16:33:42
- 수정2024-12-23 16:35:04
[LEAD]
Singer Lee Chan-won clinched the grand prize at the 2024 KBS Entertainment Awards. Among his rivals were renowned entertainers Yoo Jae-suk and Jeon Hyun-moo.
[REPORT]
The award goes to Lee Chan-won.
Singer Lee Chan-won won top honors at the 2024 KBS Entertainment Awards.
Lee won the grand prize at the award ceremony held last weekend, beating other nominees including Yoo Jae-suk, Jeon Hyun-moo, Kim Jong-min and Ryu Su-young.
This year, Lee has starred in multiple KBS shows including Immortal Songs and Fun-Saturant.
He has been building a special relationship with KBS, as he was the non-professional entertainer who made the most appearances in the KBS National Singing Contest even before debuting as a singer.
In his acceptance speech, Lee said he really loved broadcasting and entertainment shows while growing up.
He added that he will never give up his career in show business.
After the ceremony, Lee said via social media that he received an award that's such an honor that it's hard for him to accept and pledged to work harder.
-
- KBS의 기사 모음
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
헤드라인
많이 본 뉴스
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
준비중입니다.
-
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.