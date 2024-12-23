[News Today] LEE CHAN-WON WINS TOP KBS PRIZE

Singer Lee Chan-won clinched the grand prize at the 2024 KBS Entertainment Awards. Among his rivals were renowned entertainers Yoo Jae-suk and Jeon Hyun-moo.



The award goes to Lee Chan-won.



Singer Lee Chan-won won top honors at the 2024 KBS Entertainment Awards.



Lee won the grand prize at the award ceremony held last weekend, beating other nominees including Yoo Jae-suk, Jeon Hyun-moo, Kim Jong-min and Ryu Su-young.



This year, Lee has starred in multiple KBS shows including Immortal Songs and Fun-Saturant.



He has been building a special relationship with KBS, as he was the non-professional entertainer who made the most appearances in the KBS National Singing Contest even before debuting as a singer.



In his acceptance speech, Lee said he really loved broadcasting and entertainment shows while growing up.



He added that he will never give up his career in show business.



After the ceremony, Lee said via social media that he received an award that's such an honor that it's hard for him to accept and pledged to work harder.