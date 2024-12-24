[Exclusive] First confirmation of call between Myung Tae-kyun and First Lady

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The fact that Mrs. Kim Keon-hee and Mr. Myung had a phone conversation has been confirmed for the first time through the contents of the calls secured by the prosecution.



Mrs. Kim also called Mr. Myung, who was worried about the nomination issue of former lawmaker Kim Young-sun, to reassure him that everything would be fine.



This is an exclusive report, continuing with reporter Yoon Kyung-jae.



[Report]



The phone call between Mrs. Kim Keon-hee and Mr. Myung Tae-kyun took place about 40 minutes after the call between the president-elect Yoon and Mr. Myung.



The total duration of the call was 1 minute.



Once again, the caller was Mrs. Kim.



Mrs. Kim stated that the president-elect had just called, advised not to mention the president-elect's name, and said to just push forward, indicating that the president-elect had spoken with someone regarding the nomination of former lawmaker Kim Young-sun.



When Mrs. Kim hinted that she was aware that lawmakers Kwon Seong-dong and Yoon Han-hong opposed the nomination, he remarked that it seemed they were pressuring Chairman Yoon Sang-hyun of the nomination committee.



Although Mrs. Kim was the wife of the president-elect, she was a civilian at the time, /but it which shows that she was well aware of the nomination situation in the People Power Party's by-election.



Mrs. Kim repeatedly reassured Mr. Myung not to worry too much, saying that everything would turn out well and to just wait and see.



This aligns with the contents of the call that several people, including Kang Hye-kyung, who was the accountant for former lawmaker Kim Young-sun, reportedly heard.



[Call between Myung Tae-kyun - Acquaintance/June 15, 2022: "Right after I hung up, I got a call from my wife (Mrs. Kim Keon-hee). 'Sir, I just spoke with Yoon Sang-hyun. Please keep this confidential and make sure to attend the inauguration ceremony tomorrow.' That's why I hung up."]



Mr. Myung has shown a fluctuating stance regarding whether he had conversations with Mrs. Kim, but this is the first time the contents of the call between Mrs. Kim and Mr. Myung have been confirmed, excluding KakaoTalk messages.



Mr. Myung has stated that he had various discussions with the presidential couple both privately and publicly, and particularly communicated more with Mrs. Kim.



This is KBS News, Yoon Kyung-jae.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!