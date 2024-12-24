“Golden phone” reveals nomination conversation between Yoon and Myung

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The prosecution has secured the phone conversations between President Yoon Suk Yeol, First Lady Kim and Mr. Myung Tae-kyun in relation to allegations of interference in nominations through evidence, including the so-called "golden phone."



It has been confirmed that President Yoon called Mr. Myung and mentioned that he had directly discussed the nomination of Kim Young-sun with Yoon Sang-hyun, the then head of the nomination management committee, and that he would talk about it once more.



First, reporter Lee Hyung-kwan reports exclusively on the conversation between President Yoon and Mr. Myung.



[Report]



On October 31, the Democratic Party released a recording of a phone call between President Yoon Suk Yeol and Mr. Myung Tae-kyun.



[Yoon Suk Yeol - Myung Tae-kyun/May 9, 2022: "I said, 'Please let Kim Young-sun do it.' But there are so many comments. The party.... (I will never forget this favor for my whole life. Thank you.)"]



The prosecution secured the original file of this phone call recording from three mobile phones and one USB submitted by Mr. Myung, including the so-called "golden phone."



The total recording duration is about 2 minutes and 30 seconds.



On May 9, 2022, at 10:01 AM, the day before the presidential inauguration and the day before the announcement of the People Power Party's by-election nominations, President Yoon called Mr. Myung.



President Yoon initially strongly requested the nomination for former lawmaker Kim Young-sun but explained that there was strong opposition within the party.



Mr. Myung also mentioned that former lawmaker Park Wan-soo, Representative Lee Jun-seok, and Yoon Sang-hyun, the head of the nomination management committee, all supported the nomination of former lawmaker Kim.



In response, President Yoon mentioned that he had spoken directly to Yoon Sang-hyun, citing the name of the lawmaker.



Then, Mr. Myung stated that only lawmakers Yoon Han-hong and Kwon Seong-dong, who were referred to as the "Yoon-haek-gwan," opposed the nomination.



This suggests that the conversation took place in a situation where, although President Yoon, the party leader, and the head of the nomination committee all supported the nomination of former lawmaker Kim, the nomination was complicated due to some "Yoon-haek-gwan lawmakers."



After repeated requests from Mr. Myung, President Yoon acknowledged and promised to talk to Yoon Sang-hyun once more, and Mr. Myung ended the call with expressions of gratitude.



The remaining content of the conversation between President Yoon and Mr. Myung, which was disclosed by the Democratic Party, has been confirmed for the first time.



President Yoon stated in a public address last month that he has never interfered in nominations.



[Public Address/Nov. 7: "I only talked about principles and rules; I have never said to give a nomination to anyone."]



Lawmaker Yoon Sang-hyun, who was mentioned twice by President Yoon during the call, did not respond to KBS's request for confirmation.



This is KBS News, Lee Hyung-kwan.



