Discrepancies between President Yoon's statements and contents of “golden phone”

[Anchor]

President Yoon made several statements of clarification regarding the allegations of interference in candidate nominations through a public address last month.

However, there are discrepancies with the contents of the call you just heard.

Reporter Son Won-hyuk will report on the specific details.

[Report]

On the 7th of last month, the investigation into the allegations of the President and First Lady's interference in candidate nominations was well underway.

President Yoon Suk Yeol stated in his public address that he never meddled with nominations.

Specifically, he explained that he did not even know that Representative Yoon Sang-hyun was the chairman of the nomination management committee for the by-election two years ago.

[Public Address/Nov. 7th: "At that time, I thought the chairman of the (by-election) nomination committee was Chief of Staff Chung Jin-suk. I thought the local election nomination committee was doing this together."]

This contradicts the contents of the call confirmed by KBS.

At that time, President Yoon specifically mentioned Representative Yoon Sang-hyun, promising to "talk to him again since he is the chairman of the nomination committee."

He was clearly aware that Representative Yoon Sang-hyun was the one deciding on the nomination of former Representative Kim Young-sun.

President Yoon also raised the possibility that the audio recording of his voice released by the Democratic Party was edited or manipulated.

[Public Address/Nov. 7th: "Whether it was pieced together or had sounds inserted, should the president be arguing about whether it’s true or not based on that?"]

However, the KakaoTalk messages between Mr. Myung and then-party leader Lee Jun-seok, which the prosecution secured last month, coincide with the contents of the call confirmed by KBS, including the mentioned individuals and references to strategic nominations.

Suspicion is growing stronger that President Yoon and the First Lady were involved in the strategic nomination of former Representative Kim Young-sun, who was ranked third in the internal party opinion poll at the time.

[Conversation between Myung Taek-kyun and a reporter/October: "Apparently I asked someone a favor. To the First Lady. Then the First Lady, to the President...."]

Attention is focused on the prosecution's investigation into what other contents might be revealed from Mr. Myung's "golden phone".

This is KBS News, Son Won-hyuk.

