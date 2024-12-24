News 9

Former commander's notebook reveals “targets for collection” and “shoot to kill”

[Anchor]

The police revealed that former Commander Noh Sang-won’s notebook contains names of politicians, judges, and others marked for "collection".

The term "collection" is interpreted by the police as meaning arrest.

It is said that the notebook even includes the term "shoot to kill," going a step further than collection.

We continue with reporter Jeong Hae-joo.

[Report]

Since the emergency martial law turmoil, there has been ongoing controversy over the attempted takeover of the National Assembly and the arrest of key figures.

In former Intelligence Commander Noh Sang-won’s notebook, the term "blockade of the National Assembly" appeared, and the police stated that politicians, journalists, labor union members, and judges were listed as "targets for collection."

Some individuals were reportedly named specifically.

The police clarified that the term "collection" is interpreted as arrest.

In particular, the so-called "targets for collection" noted by former Commander Noh are very similar to the list of individuals disclosed by National Intelligence Service and military officials immediately after the martial law was declared.

This raises suspicions that former Commander Noh may have planned the takeover of the National Assembly and the arrest of key figures.

The police also revealed that methods for detaining and handling these individuals were included in the notebook.

It appears that the deliberations went beyond simple ideas to specific execution plans.

It has even been determined that the term "shoot to kill" also appeared in the notebook.

[Yoon Geon-young/Democratic Party Member/Right: "(The National Investigation Headquarters) mentioned that 'politicians, journalists, and religious figures are targets for collection.' Was there a mention of shooting to kill? Can we say it 'aligns with the facts'?" ]

[Woo Jong-soo/Head of the National Investigation Headquarters: "It aligns."]

Investigations into former Commander Noh's involvement in the imposition of martial law, including attempts to secure the Election Commission's server and suspicions of a takeover of the National Assembly and arrest squads, are expanding comprehensively.

This is KBS News, Jeong Hae-joo.

