Police secures details on forming separate investigation team at hamburger meetings

[Anchor]

Former Intelligence Commander Noh Sang-won led a hamburger meeting, where it was reported that they discussed securing the election commission's server.

The police have secured statements indicating that there were discussions about forming a separate investigation organization after the declaration of martial law during this meeting.

Reporter Won Dong-hee has the details.

[Report]

Former Intelligence Commander Noh Sang-won held hamburger meetings with current and former military officials.

The police special investigation team has secured statements that the so-called 'Investigation Unit 2' was discussed during the two hamburger meetings.

The police believe that they were trying to establish another investigation organization under the Joint Investigation Headquarters, which is the official organization formed after the declaration of martial law.

Previously, the opposition party raised suspicions of illegal investigation organization formation immediately after the declaration of martial law.

[Choo Mi-ae/Democratic Party Member/Dec. 20: "The official name would be Investigation Unit 2 of the Intelligence Command, consisting of active-duty officers at the rank of major and captain. It is an illegal organization involved in insurrection."]

The police stated that former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun delivered a 'general order document' related to the formation of 'Investigation Unit 2' to the Ministry of National Defense, and the Ministry is understood to have even prepared a 'formal personnel appointment document' for staffing.

The police have secured this document from the Ministry of National Defense.

Based on the document and other evidence, the police believe that Investigation Unit 2 was planned to consist of about 60 members, including the head of the investigation unit.

Additionally, the police have secured statements that after the declaration of martial law, the mission of 'securing the election commission's server' was assigned to Investigation Unit 2.

The police plan to transfer former Commander Noh to the prosecution tomorrow (12.24).

This is KBS News, Won Dong-hee.

