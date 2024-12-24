News 9

Search warrant issued for CCTV at presidential residence

입력 2024.12.24 (00:14)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Following the issuance of a warrant for communication surveillance for President Yoon's personal mobile phone, a search warrant has also been issued for the CCTV footage from the presidential residence.

The police special investigation team has notified former People Power Party floor leader Choo Kyung-ho to come in for questioning on December 26.

We go to the National Investigation Headquarters of the National Police Agency.

Reporter Bae Ji-hyun, the search warrant for the presidential residence was rejected once, but it has been issued this time.

[Report]

Yes, that's correct.

The police special investigation team reapplied for a search warrant for the CCTV footage from the presidential residence and received it on December 19.

They seem to be trying to confirm who entered and exited the residence around the time of the declaration of martial law and what instructions were received from President Yoon.

In fact, it is reported that National Police Chief Cho Ji-ho and Seoul Police Chief Kim Bong-sik met with President Yoon at the residence three hours before the declaration of martial law and received documents related to the martial law.

Earlier, the police had applied for a search warrant for the CCTV footage from the residence, but the court rejected it, as announced on December 17.

The police recently obtained a communication interception warrant for President Yoon's personal mobile phone.

They are also contemplating ways to secure the president's secure mobile phone, known as the 'secret phone'.

Meanwhile, the police have notified former People Power Party floor leader Choo Kyung-ho to appear for questioning on Thursday(12.26).

Former floor leader Choo has been accused by the opposition of being an accomplice in an insurrection for allegedly calling in People Power Party lawmakers to the party headquarters to obstruct the National Assembly's vote to lift martial law.

The police attempted to interview former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun, who is currently in custody, today (12.23), but it was canceled due to his refusal.

This has been Bae Ji-hyun from the National Investigation Headquarters of the National Police Agency for KBS News.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Search warrant issued for CCTV at presidential residence
    • 입력 2024-12-24 00:14:56
    News 9
[Anchor]

Following the issuance of a warrant for communication surveillance for President Yoon's personal mobile phone, a search warrant has also been issued for the CCTV footage from the presidential residence.

The police special investigation team has notified former People Power Party floor leader Choo Kyung-ho to come in for questioning on December 26.

We go to the National Investigation Headquarters of the National Police Agency.

Reporter Bae Ji-hyun, the search warrant for the presidential residence was rejected once, but it has been issued this time.

[Report]

Yes, that's correct.

The police special investigation team reapplied for a search warrant for the CCTV footage from the presidential residence and received it on December 19.

They seem to be trying to confirm who entered and exited the residence around the time of the declaration of martial law and what instructions were received from President Yoon.

In fact, it is reported that National Police Chief Cho Ji-ho and Seoul Police Chief Kim Bong-sik met with President Yoon at the residence three hours before the declaration of martial law and received documents related to the martial law.

Earlier, the police had applied for a search warrant for the CCTV footage from the residence, but the court rejected it, as announced on December 17.

The police recently obtained a communication interception warrant for President Yoon's personal mobile phone.

They are also contemplating ways to secure the president's secure mobile phone, known as the 'secret phone'.

Meanwhile, the police have notified former People Power Party floor leader Choo Kyung-ho to appear for questioning on Thursday(12.26).

Former floor leader Choo has been accused by the opposition of being an accomplice in an insurrection for allegedly calling in People Power Party lawmakers to the party headquarters to obstruct the National Assembly's vote to lift martial law.

The police attempted to interview former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun, who is currently in custody, today (12.23), but it was canceled due to his refusal.

This has been Bae Ji-hyun from the National Investigation Headquarters of the National Police Agency for KBS News.
배지현
배지현 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

[단독] “윤 당선인, ‘윤상현한테 얘기할게’”…<br>‘황금폰’ 내용 단독 확인

[단독] “윤 당선인, ‘윤상현한테 얘기할게’”…‘황금폰’ 내용 단독 확인
[단독] “김 여사, ‘잘 될 거예요’” 명태균-김 여사 통화도 첫 확인

[단독] “김 여사, ‘잘 될 거예요’” 명태균-김 여사 통화도 첫 확인
노상원 수첩서 “북한의 NLL <br>도발 유도”…계엄세력 ‘북풍’ 시도?

노상원 수첩서 “북한의 NLL 도발 유도”…계엄세력 ‘북풍’ 시도?
“정치인·판사는 수거대상” …‘사살’까지 등장한 노 수첩

“정치인·판사는 수거대상” …‘사살’까지 등장한 노 수첩
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.