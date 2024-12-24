Search warrant issued for CCTV at presidential residence

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Following the issuance of a warrant for communication surveillance for President Yoon's personal mobile phone, a search warrant has also been issued for the CCTV footage from the presidential residence.



The police special investigation team has notified former People Power Party floor leader Choo Kyung-ho to come in for questioning on December 26.



We go to the National Investigation Headquarters of the National Police Agency.



Reporter Bae Ji-hyun, the search warrant for the presidential residence was rejected once, but it has been issued this time.



[Report]



Yes, that's correct.



The police special investigation team reapplied for a search warrant for the CCTV footage from the presidential residence and received it on December 19.



They seem to be trying to confirm who entered and exited the residence around the time of the declaration of martial law and what instructions were received from President Yoon.



In fact, it is reported that National Police Chief Cho Ji-ho and Seoul Police Chief Kim Bong-sik met with President Yoon at the residence three hours before the declaration of martial law and received documents related to the martial law.



Earlier, the police had applied for a search warrant for the CCTV footage from the residence, but the court rejected it, as announced on December 17.



The police recently obtained a communication interception warrant for President Yoon's personal mobile phone.



They are also contemplating ways to secure the president's secure mobile phone, known as the 'secret phone'.



Meanwhile, the police have notified former People Power Party floor leader Choo Kyung-ho to appear for questioning on Thursday(12.26).



Former floor leader Choo has been accused by the opposition of being an accomplice in an insurrection for allegedly calling in People Power Party lawmakers to the party headquarters to obstruct the National Assembly's vote to lift martial law.



The police attempted to interview former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun, who is currently in custody, today (12.23), but it was canceled due to his refusal.



This has been Bae Ji-hyun from the National Investigation Headquarters of the National Police Agency for KBS News.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!