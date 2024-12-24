President refuses to receive second attendance request for Christmas investigation
President Yoon is not responding to the investigation requests.
It has been confirmed that he did not receive the second summons from the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials(CIO).
He has not submitted a lawyer appointment form, and there has been no discussion regarding security issues, leading to interpretations that the investigation scheduled on Christmas is effectively canceled.
Reporter Hyun Ye-seul has the details.
[Report]
A postal delivery truck enters an alley near the Yongsan Presidential Residence.
With only two days left until the summons notification date, President Yoon Suk Yeol has not received the second summons.
On December 20, the second summons was sent to three locations, including the presidential residence, but all were in a state of refusal to accept, such as 'refusal of receipt' and 'unknown recipient'.
Not only has he refused to receive the summons, but he has also not submitted a lawyer appointment form yet.
Discussions regarding security issues for the investigation have not taken place either.
Yoon's attorney, Seok Dong-hyun, claimed today (12.23) that the impeachment trial process takes precedence over the investigation.
[Seok Dong-hyun/President Yoon's Attorney: "From the president's perspective, the impeachment trial is a priority. I don't mean to say that it must be completed first. However, the impeachment is a priority, and our citizens are all watching...."]
As a result, there are observations that the summons investigation scheduled for the 25th is effectively canceled.
Typically, if a suspect does not respond to three or more summons requests without justifiable reasons, investigative agencies may request an arrest warrant.
The CIO is expected to send a third summons or consider requesting an arrest warrant if President Yoon does not respond this time either.
For now, the CIO is monitoring the formation of President Yoon's legal team until the 25th and is waiting for his appearance.
This is KBS News, Hyun Ye-seul.
