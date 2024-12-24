News 9

Ruling and opposition parties clash over special investigation bills

입력 2024.12.24 (00:14)

[Anchor]

The ruling and opposition parties are clashing over the special investigation into the insurrection and the special investigation into Mrs. Kim Keon-hee.

The Democratic Party has stated that if Acting President Han Duck-soo does not promulgate the special investigation bill by tomorrow (12.24), they will push for impeachment, while the People Power Party criticized the Democratic Party for holding an impeachment hostage.

This is a report by Lee Seung-jae.

[Report]

["Promulgate! Promulgate! Promulgate!"]

The Democratic Party, which has set the deadline for the promulgation of the two special investigation bills for tomorrow, has issued an ultimatum.

They stated that the delay in investigating the insurrection charges is an extension of the insurrection itself and directly mentioned the impeachment of Acting President Han.

[Park Chan-dae/Democratic Party Floor Leader: "If the special investigation bill is not promulgated by the 24th, the Democratic Party will immediately initiate impeachment procedures."]

There were even claims to impeach multiple ministers to eliminate the decision-making process of the Cabinet meeting altogether.

[Noh Jong-myeon/Spokesperson for the Democratic Party/Today/YouTube 'Kim Eo-jun's Humility is Difficult News Factory': "If we impeach 5 ministers, the Cabinet meeting cannot make decisions. (The bills) will automatically take effect."]

The People Power Party responded with opposition.

They argued that it is an impeachment hostage situation, stating that if they are to proceed with impeachment, it should follow the impeachment procedures applicable to the president.

[Kwon Seong-dong/Acting Leader and Floor Leader of the People Power Party: "If the impeachment motion against Acting President Han Duck-soo proceeds, it is clearly an impeachment of the 'Acting President'."]

They criticized the claim of 'mass impeachment' of ministers as an attempt to paralyze the government.

[Kim Dae-sik/Senior Spokesperson for the People Power Party: "It only appears to be an intention to paralyze and devastate the government. Is that really the party's stance...?"]

There is controversy over conflicting reports from the National Assembly regarding the quorum for impeachment.

The National Assembly Research Service stated that the quorum for impeachment of the Prime Minister is 151 members, while the National Assembly's House Steering Committee suggested that more than 200 votes are needed for the impeachment of Acting President.

In the meantime, a government consultative body with ruling and opposition parties to discuss national recovery measures will be launched on December 26th.

The first meeting will include National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-shik, Acting President Han Duck-soo, and the leaders of both parties.

KBS News, Lee Seung-jae.

