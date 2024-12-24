News 9

DP proceeds with confirmation hearing for two constitutional court justices

[Anchor]

The National Assembly is proceeding with the appointment process for the vacant Constitutional Court justices.

Today (Dec. 23rd), there was a confirmation hearing for two candidates recommended by the Democratic Party.

The People Power Party boycotted the hearing, demanding the withdrawal of ideologically biased candidates, while the Democratic Party stated that they would complete the processing of the appointment consent bill within this week.

Reporter Kim Jin-ho has the details.

[Report]

The confirmation hearing for the Constitutional Court justices was held solely by the opposition party, where the two candidates recommended by the Democratic Party's candidates, Ma Eun-hyeok and Jeong Gye-seon, were questioned whether the emergency martial law was unconstitutional.

[Min Byung-deok/Member of the Confirmation Hearing Special Committee/Democratic Party: "(President Yoon) claimed that martial law is an act of governance and is not subject to judicial review. Do you agree?"]

[Ma Eun-hyeok/Constitutional Court Justice Candidate: "I understand that the stance of the Constitutional Court and the Supreme Court is that it can be subject to judicial review."]

Both candidates answered that the appointment of constitutional court justice is possible by acting President Han.

[Jeong Gye-seon/Constitutional Court Justice Candidate: "I understand that it is stipulated to appoint as is. Therefore, if he does not appoint, wouldn't there be a problem?"]

The People Power Party argued that if the National Assembly, which passed the impeachment bill, appoints Constitutional Court justices, a fair trial would be impossible, and they stated that they would block the passage of the appointment consent bill through a adjudication on jurisdiction lawsuit.

They also raised issues of the two candidates' past records, and urged the immediate withdrawal of the ideologically biased candidate recommendations.

[Kwak Gyu-taek/Member of the Confirmation Hearing Special Committee/People Power Party: "This is to quickly reach a conclusion as the Democratic Party desires regarding the impeachment cases of numerous prosecutors and high-ranking officials, as well as the presidential impeachment case."]

Despite the ruling party's opposition, the opposition plans to hold the confirmation hearing for the ruling party's candidate Jo Han-chang tomorrow (Dec. 24) and complete the processing of the appointment consent bill by the 26th.

KBS News, Kim Jin-ho.

