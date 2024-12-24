News 9

With Trump's inauguration near, Korea communicates only with Biden administration

입력 2024.12.24 (00:14)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

In an effort to fill the diplomatic void caused by the martial law and impeachment situation, the First Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs has traveled to the United States.

However, it has raised concerns that there are no plans to meet with incoming Trump administration officials, and only Biden administration officials will be met.

This is Kim Ji-sook reporting from Washington.

[Report]

First Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Kim Hong-kyun is the first high-ranking official from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to visit the United States since the emergency martial law situation.

The visit aims to normalize the strained South Korea-U.S. relations and facilitate communication.

However, it is merely contact with the Biden administration, which has less than a month left in its term, and the South Korean government is struggling to communicate with the Trump transition team.

[Kim Hong-kyun/First Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs: "There are currently no plans to meet with officials from the Trump transition team."]

While South Korea is hesitating, major countries around the world are mobilizing all their resources and connections to engage with the President-elect Trump

Japan has leveraged its ties with former Prime Minister Abe and SoftBank Chairman Masayoshi Son's $100 billion investment to prompt discussions of a summit before the inauguration.

[Donald Trump/U.S. President-elect/Dec. 16: "Yes, I'd love to see the Prime Minister and we will do that. (Will that happen before the inauguration day?) It could. If they'd like to do that, I would do that. Yeah."]

As soon as faced with the threat of tariff bombs, Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau visited Trump’s residence, and French President Macron invited Trump to a ceremony at Notre-Dame Cathedral.

Seizing the opportunity, Ukrainian President Zelensky also stood closely beside Trump at this time.

On the other hand, the only known contact between South Korean figures and the Trump team is with Shinsegae Group Chairman Chung Yong-jin.

It is expected that the U.S. President-elect Trump will announce many measures related to U.S. troops in South Korea, tariffs, and North Korea issues from his first day in office.

The South Korean government is making every effort to strengthen communication channels, but there is now less than a month until Trump's inauguration.

This is Kim Ji-sook from KBS News in Washington.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • With Trump's inauguration near, Korea communicates only with Biden administration
    • 입력 2024-12-24 00:14:57
    News 9
[Anchor]

In an effort to fill the diplomatic void caused by the martial law and impeachment situation, the First Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs has traveled to the United States.

However, it has raised concerns that there are no plans to meet with incoming Trump administration officials, and only Biden administration officials will be met.

This is Kim Ji-sook reporting from Washington.

[Report]

First Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Kim Hong-kyun is the first high-ranking official from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to visit the United States since the emergency martial law situation.

The visit aims to normalize the strained South Korea-U.S. relations and facilitate communication.

However, it is merely contact with the Biden administration, which has less than a month left in its term, and the South Korean government is struggling to communicate with the Trump transition team.

[Kim Hong-kyun/First Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs: "There are currently no plans to meet with officials from the Trump transition team."]

While South Korea is hesitating, major countries around the world are mobilizing all their resources and connections to engage with the President-elect Trump

Japan has leveraged its ties with former Prime Minister Abe and SoftBank Chairman Masayoshi Son's $100 billion investment to prompt discussions of a summit before the inauguration.

[Donald Trump/U.S. President-elect/Dec. 16: "Yes, I'd love to see the Prime Minister and we will do that. (Will that happen before the inauguration day?) It could. If they'd like to do that, I would do that. Yeah."]

As soon as faced with the threat of tariff bombs, Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau visited Trump’s residence, and French President Macron invited Trump to a ceremony at Notre-Dame Cathedral.

Seizing the opportunity, Ukrainian President Zelensky also stood closely beside Trump at this time.

On the other hand, the only known contact between South Korean figures and the Trump team is with Shinsegae Group Chairman Chung Yong-jin.

It is expected that the U.S. President-elect Trump will announce many measures related to U.S. troops in South Korea, tariffs, and North Korea issues from his first day in office.

The South Korean government is making every effort to strengthen communication channels, but there is now less than a month until Trump's inauguration.

This is Kim Ji-sook from KBS News in Washington.
김지숙
김지숙 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

[단독] “윤 당선인, ‘윤상현한테 얘기할게’”…<br>‘황금폰’ 내용 단독 확인

[단독] “윤 당선인, ‘윤상현한테 얘기할게’”…‘황금폰’ 내용 단독 확인
[단독] “김 여사, ‘잘 될 거예요’” 명태균-김 여사 통화도 첫 확인

[단독] “김 여사, ‘잘 될 거예요’” 명태균-김 여사 통화도 첫 확인
노상원 수첩서 “북한의 NLL <br>도발 유도”…계엄세력 ‘북풍’ 시도?

노상원 수첩서 “북한의 NLL 도발 유도”…계엄세력 ‘북풍’ 시도?
“정치인·판사는 수거대상” …‘사살’까지 등장한 노 수첩

“정치인·판사는 수거대상” …‘사살’까지 등장한 노 수첩
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.