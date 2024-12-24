News 9

Government to accelerate executing more budget to stimulate economy

입력 2024.12.24 (00:14)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

As the sense of crisis deepens in our economy, the government has pulled out the 'rapid execution' card.

The plan is to quickly release the largest amount of funds in history from next year's budget to stimulate the economy.

How effective will this be? Reporter Hwang Hyun-kyu has looked into it.

[Report]

The government has decided to allocate part of next year's budget to each ministry within this year.

They aim to save time on budget distribution so that it can be executed immediately on January 1.

The scale of execution is also 11.6 trillion won, the largest allocation before the start of the fiscal year in history.

The intention is to stimulate the economy through 'rapid execution' of the budget, and this time they plan to release funds much faster and in larger amounts.

This is the fastest pace since 2021, when COVID-19 was prevalent.

It is interpreted as a commitment not to miss the 'golden time' to revive the domestic economy.

The problem is how effective this will be.

In the case of rapid execution, since the size of the budget remains the same but the timing is just moved forward, some research indicates that the effect on revitalizing the local economy is minimal.

In particular, nearly half of this rapid execution budget is allocated to SOC projects that are not closely related to people's livelihoods.

[Woo Seok-jin/Professor of Economics at Myongji University: "(The problem) lies in the fact that local businesses or self-employed individuals are currently struggling with sales. Increasing spending on social overhead capital (SOC) cannot solve this issue, so the problem and the answer do not match right now."]

Deputy Prime Minister for Economy Choi Sang-mok has drawn a line on the possibility of supplementary budgets, stating that 'rapid execution' is the priority.

He also announced that the limit on bringing in two bottles of duty-free alcohol from abroad will be lifted to boost domestic consumption.

The government is expected to announce its economic policy direction for next year soon.

KBS News, Hwang Hyun-kyu.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Government to accelerate executing more budget to stimulate economy
    • 입력 2024-12-24 00:14:57
    News 9
[Anchor]

As the sense of crisis deepens in our economy, the government has pulled out the 'rapid execution' card.

The plan is to quickly release the largest amount of funds in history from next year's budget to stimulate the economy.

How effective will this be? Reporter Hwang Hyun-kyu has looked into it.

[Report]

The government has decided to allocate part of next year's budget to each ministry within this year.

They aim to save time on budget distribution so that it can be executed immediately on January 1.

The scale of execution is also 11.6 trillion won, the largest allocation before the start of the fiscal year in history.

The intention is to stimulate the economy through 'rapid execution' of the budget, and this time they plan to release funds much faster and in larger amounts.

This is the fastest pace since 2021, when COVID-19 was prevalent.

It is interpreted as a commitment not to miss the 'golden time' to revive the domestic economy.

The problem is how effective this will be.

In the case of rapid execution, since the size of the budget remains the same but the timing is just moved forward, some research indicates that the effect on revitalizing the local economy is minimal.

In particular, nearly half of this rapid execution budget is allocated to SOC projects that are not closely related to people's livelihoods.

[Woo Seok-jin/Professor of Economics at Myongji University: "(The problem) lies in the fact that local businesses or self-employed individuals are currently struggling with sales. Increasing spending on social overhead capital (SOC) cannot solve this issue, so the problem and the answer do not match right now."]

Deputy Prime Minister for Economy Choi Sang-mok has drawn a line on the possibility of supplementary budgets, stating that 'rapid execution' is the priority.

He also announced that the limit on bringing in two bottles of duty-free alcohol from abroad will be lifted to boost domestic consumption.

The government is expected to announce its economic policy direction for next year soon.

KBS News, Hwang Hyun-kyu.
황현규
황현규 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

[단독] “윤 당선인, ‘윤상현한테 얘기할게’”…<br>‘황금폰’ 내용 단독 확인

[단독] “윤 당선인, ‘윤상현한테 얘기할게’”…‘황금폰’ 내용 단독 확인
[단독] “김 여사, ‘잘 될 거예요’” 명태균-김 여사 통화도 첫 확인

[단독] “김 여사, ‘잘 될 거예요’” 명태균-김 여사 통화도 첫 확인
노상원 수첩서 “북한의 NLL <br>도발 유도”…계엄세력 ‘북풍’ 시도?

노상원 수첩서 “북한의 NLL 도발 유도”…계엄세력 ‘북풍’ 시도?
“정치인·판사는 수거대상” …‘사살’까지 등장한 노 수첩

“정치인·판사는 수거대상” …‘사살’까지 등장한 노 수첩
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.