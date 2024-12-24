Special counsel bills unlikely to be on agenda for Cabinet meeting Tuesday

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Despite the opposition's pressure with impeachment, the government has decided not to present the two special counsel bills at the Cabinet meeting tomorrow (Dec. 24).



Suggesting that deliberations will be made until the deadline for the request for reconsideration, the government has once again requested that opinions be gathered in the upcoming bipartisan consultative body.



Reporter Jeong Sae-bae reports.



[Report]



The special counsel bills against the charges of insurrection and allegations surrounding First Lady Kim Keon-hee, proposed by the Democratic Party, are not expected to be presented at tomorrow's Cabinet meeting.



A senior official from the Prime Minister's Office stated, "It seems that presenting it at the Cabinet meeting will not be easy," adding that the special counsel bill is a "complex issue that needs to consider various opinions based on the Constitution and laws," thus requiring more time.



Despite the Democratic Party's threat of impeachment, the government reaffirmed its existing position to deliberate until the deadline for the request for reconsideration, which is on the 1st of January.



The request from National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-shik to recommend candidates for a permanent special prosecutor by today (Dec. 23) was also met with reluctance, stating, "It cannot be easily concluded."



Instead, the Prime Minister's Office emphasized the need for discussions in the 'bipartisan consultative body' scheduled to launch on the 26th.



It explained that it is most desirable for the ruling and opposition parties to reach an agreement on "political challenges" such as the appointment of special prosecutors and justices.



Acting President Han, who has refrained from directly mentioning the special prosecutor, announced today that there will be a "consistent policy implementation."



[Han Duck-soo/Acting President: "We will continue to maintain consistency and coherence among policies to ensure that such decisions are made for the future of the Republic of Korea."]



Previously, when returning the bill concerning First Lady Kim Keon-hee to the National Assembly, it was stated that the opposition's monopoly on the recommendation of special prosecutors is unconstitutional, suggesting that if amendments are not made on the special counsel, promulgation will be difficult.



The Prime Minister's Office warned against over-interpretation, stating that it was a mention of "not being swayed by political currents."



This is KBS News, Jeong Sae-bae.



