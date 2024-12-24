News 9

Government confirms 1% range growth rate for next year citing uncertainties

입력 2024.12.24 (00:29)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

The grim economic outlook is being confirmed by figures.

As domestic and international institutions have already lowered their growth rate forecasts, our government has also acknowledged a growth rate in the 1% range for next year.

First, we have a report from Kim Jin-hwa.

[Report]

Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs Choi Sang-mok held the first press conference since the emergency martial law situation.

He hinted at a downward adjustment of next year's economic growth rate.

[Choi Sang-mok/Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs: "It is inevitable that next year's growth outlook will be downward, and I believe it is highly likely to fall slightly below the potential growth rate."]

Our country's potential growth rate is 2%, which means acknowledging a growth rate in the 1% range, revealing a sense of crisis.

Previously, the government had anticipated a 2.2% growth for next year.

Even before the martial law situation, domestic and international institutions were already lowering their forecasts for our economic growth rate.

This was due to factors such as a slowdown in export growth and the expected strengthening of protectionism after the inauguration of Trump’s second term. But after the martial law crisis, there is now the additional adverse factor of weakened consumer sentiment.

Deputy Prime Minister Choi pointed out that "the expanding trend of uncertainty is concerning" rather than just the growth rate figures.

There are noteworthy points in the report released by the Bank of Korea last month.

The Bank of Korea lowered next year's growth rate to 1.9%, assuming that the universal tariff of 10-20% that the U.S. announced it would impose on all imports would be implemented in the first quarter of 2026.

Since the president-elect Trump has promised to legislate tariff policies within 100 days of taking office in January, the implementation date could be accelerated, making the 1.9% growth rate forecast an optimistic scenario.

The impact of the martial law and impeachment situations is also not reflected.

[Joo Won/Director of Economic Research at Hyundai Economic Research Institute: "Political uncertainty is difficult for us to predict, so if this (impeachment situation) drags on and negatively affects consumption or investment, the growth rate could go down."]

The passage of the budget cuts has also reduced the government's capacity to respond to the economy, which has been cited as a basis for the downward adjustment to the growth rate.

This is KBS News, Kim Jin-hwa.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Government confirms 1% range growth rate for next year citing uncertainties
    • 입력 2024-12-24 00:29:05
    News 9
[Anchor]

The grim economic outlook is being confirmed by figures.

As domestic and international institutions have already lowered their growth rate forecasts, our government has also acknowledged a growth rate in the 1% range for next year.

First, we have a report from Kim Jin-hwa.

[Report]

Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs Choi Sang-mok held the first press conference since the emergency martial law situation.

He hinted at a downward adjustment of next year's economic growth rate.

[Choi Sang-mok/Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs: "It is inevitable that next year's growth outlook will be downward, and I believe it is highly likely to fall slightly below the potential growth rate."]

Our country's potential growth rate is 2%, which means acknowledging a growth rate in the 1% range, revealing a sense of crisis.

Previously, the government had anticipated a 2.2% growth for next year.

Even before the martial law situation, domestic and international institutions were already lowering their forecasts for our economic growth rate.

This was due to factors such as a slowdown in export growth and the expected strengthening of protectionism after the inauguration of Trump’s second term. But after the martial law crisis, there is now the additional adverse factor of weakened consumer sentiment.

Deputy Prime Minister Choi pointed out that "the expanding trend of uncertainty is concerning" rather than just the growth rate figures.

There are noteworthy points in the report released by the Bank of Korea last month.

The Bank of Korea lowered next year's growth rate to 1.9%, assuming that the universal tariff of 10-20% that the U.S. announced it would impose on all imports would be implemented in the first quarter of 2026.

Since the president-elect Trump has promised to legislate tariff policies within 100 days of taking office in January, the implementation date could be accelerated, making the 1.9% growth rate forecast an optimistic scenario.

The impact of the martial law and impeachment situations is also not reflected.

[Joo Won/Director of Economic Research at Hyundai Economic Research Institute: "Political uncertainty is difficult for us to predict, so if this (impeachment situation) drags on and negatively affects consumption or investment, the growth rate could go down."]

The passage of the budget cuts has also reduced the government's capacity to respond to the economy, which has been cited as a basis for the downward adjustment to the growth rate.

This is KBS News, Kim Jin-hwa.
김진화
김진화 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

[단독] “윤 당선인, ‘윤상현한테 얘기할게’”…<br>‘황금폰’ 내용 단독 확인

[단독] “윤 당선인, ‘윤상현한테 얘기할게’”…‘황금폰’ 내용 단독 확인
[단독] “김 여사, ‘잘 될 거예요’” 명태균-김 여사 통화도 첫 확인

[단독] “김 여사, ‘잘 될 거예요’” 명태균-김 여사 통화도 첫 확인
노상원 수첩서 “북한의 NLL <br>도발 유도”…계엄세력 ‘북풍’ 시도?

노상원 수첩서 “북한의 NLL 도발 유도”…계엄세력 ‘북풍’ 시도?
“정치인·판사는 수거대상” …‘사살’까지 등장한 노 수첩

“정치인·판사는 수거대상” …‘사살’까지 등장한 노 수첩
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.