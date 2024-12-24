Election Commission reverses decision to block anti-Lee banner posting

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The National Election Commission, which had previously blocked the posting of banners criticizing Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung, claiming it was pre-election campaigning, has reversed its decision after four days.



In light of ongoing debates about fairness and the assertion that an early presidential election had been predetermined, the Commission changed its stance, stating that it is not pre-election campaigning as the impeachment trial is still underway.



Kim Min-cheol reports.



[Report]



The Election Commission allowed the political expression of "co-conspirator of insurrection" but blocked the posting of banners stating "No Lee Jae-myung."



Today (12.23), following a re-discussion in a full meeting, it changed its position, stating it is not pre-election campaigning.



It explained that the Constitutional Court's impeachment trial decision is still ongoing and that it has decided to broadly guarantee political expression in consideration of social changes and the public's perspective.



Previously, after the Commission blocked the posting of the banner, allegations of bias arose, particularly from the ruling party.



[Cho Eun-hee/Member of the National Assembly's Public Administration and Security Committee/People Power Party: "Are you taking the impeachment acceptance as a given and are you confident about an early presidential election?"]



[Kim Yong-bin/Secretary General of the National Election Commission: "I think it is a decision that is too early and hasty."]



However, the Commission made it clear that posting banners with such phrases before 120 days to the election is considered a violation of election law.



The People Power Party has launched a nationwide investigation into banners, claiming that the Commission's allowance of the "co-conspirator of insurrection" phrase constitutes defamation.



The Democratic Party pointed out that the Commission's reversal of its decision reflects a lack of neutrality and is swayed by political attacks.



KBS News, Kim Min-cheol.



