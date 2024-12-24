Three foreign drug ring members arrested for meth distribution

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Foreign drug organization members who entered Korea to distribute drugs have been brought to trial.



The methamphetamine they attempted to transport totaled 2.6 kg, enough for a staggering 86,000 people to use.



Reporter Yoon Ah-rim has the details.



[Report]



A woman climbs a snow-covered mountain.



She is on the phone, searching for something.



This woman, identified as A from Taiwan, is a drug courier.



She was caught distributing drugs in the country after collecting about 600g of methamphetamine in the mountains and hiding it in a residential area in Siheung, Gyeonggi Province.



Now, in front of an elementary school in Incheon.



A man holding a travel bag is loitering around.



He is also a drug courier.



B, a Japanese national, was arrested on the spot while attempting to trade 1 kg of smuggled methamphetamine.



Additionally, C, a Malaysian national, was caught for attempting to receive about 995g of methamphetamine disguised as candy products.



The Incheon District Prosecutors' Office announced that three foreign drug organization members have been arrested and indicted under the Act on the Aggravated Punishment of Specific Crimes for drug-related charges.



The total amount of methamphetamine these drug organizations attempted to distribute in our country was 2.6 kg.



This is enough for 86,000 people to use simultaneously.



[Kim Han-jun/Prosecutor, Incheon District Prosecutors' Office, Violent Crimes Investigation Division: "The international drug smuggling organization directly dispatched members to engage in domestic distribution, allowing them to obtain all the intermediary profits."]



The prosecution plans to continue investigating the drug organization to which these individuals belonged while bringing them to trial.



This is KBS News, Yoon Ah-rim.



