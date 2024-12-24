News 9

Prospective medical students remain confused on enrollment

[Anchor]

In response to the increase in medical school enrollment, the medical community is arguing that the number of students not filled in this year's rolling admissions for medical schools should not be carried over to the regular admissions.

Although the Ministry of Education has stated that it is difficult under the law, confusion is growing among not only the students preparing for the regular admissions but also prospective students.

Kim Ha-eun reports.

[Report]

At a meeting where representatives from all regions gathered, the medical community raised their voices for the retraction of the policy increasing enrollment by 2,000.

[“Stop the unscientific increase in medical school enrollment immediately! Stop it!”]

The medical community is claiming that not only should the regular admissions be halted, but also that the unfilled spots from the rolling admissions should not be carried over to the regular admissions.

However, the Ministry of Education has repeatedly stated that it is legally difficult to do so.

This is because all medical schools across the country have specified in their admissions guidelines that unfilled spots from rolling admissions will be carried over to the regular admissions.

Each university will complete the announcement of additional successful candidates for rolling admissions by the 26th and finalize the number of students to be selected for regular admissions by the 30th.

As the controversy continues over the tight admissions schedule, students aiming for regular admissions are becoming anxious.

There is uncertainty about how the medical school enrollment will change in the following year.

[Prospective high school senior student/voice altered: “From our perspective, we have been studying so hard, and it feels like they are changing things too easily, which is very confusing.”]

[Prospective high school senior student/voice altered: “Since students are affected by politics, it feels a bit unreasonable... We have to wait until the enrollment size is confirmed, so I think there is a lot of anxiety.”]

Recently, a bill was proposed by the opposition party to reduce the medical school enrollment size for the following year, but the medical community does not seem to welcome it.

[Park Dan/Chairman of the Emergency Response Committee of the Korean Association of Interns and Residents: “I believe that this bill does not solve the immediate problems we are facing, nor does it address the issues of the new students coming in next year.”]

Amid the ongoing conflict between the medical community and the government, the ministers of the relevant departments, the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Health and Welfare, have decided not to attend the public debate scheduled for tomorrow (Dec. 24).

KBS News, Kim Ha-eun.

