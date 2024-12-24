News 9

Safety investigation underway on hydrogen bus explosion

입력 2024.12.24 (00:32) 수정 2024.12.24 (00:32)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

This morning (Dec. 23), a bus that had just finished refueling at a hydrogen charging station in Chungju, North Chungcheong Province, suddenly exploded, injuring three people.

The city of Chungju has suspended all operations of hydrogen buses and is investigating the exact cause of the accident.

Reporter Lee Ja-hyun has the details.

[Report]

People gather behind a bus that has completed hydrogen refueling, checking its condition.

Moments later, a tremendous explosion occurs, tearing the rear cover of the bus into pieces and causing startled people to flee in confusion.

The shock from the explosion threw a person who was behind the bus to the ground.

[Hyun Wan-ho/Director of Climate Energy Department, Chungju City: "After the bus completed refueling, the bus started, and about 10 seconds later, an explosion occurred at the rear of the vehicle."]

As a result of the accident, a 30-year-old employee of a bus inspection company was seriously injured, and two others, including the bus driver and a charging station staff member, are receiving treatment at the hospital.

The bus had recently shown abnormalities in its fuel cell components and was scheduled for inspection.

[Yoon Yoo-seop/Executive of the Bus Company: "A fault code was detected, and upon scanning with our equipment, we were advised to send it to the Hyundai Motor AS center."]

To determine the cause of the explosion, a joint investigation is being conducted by the police and the Korea Gas Safety Corporation.

[Hong Seung-woon/Director of Disaster Safety Department, Korea Gas Safety Corporation: "Since we certify high-pressure containers and valves, we will investigate whether there are any abnormalities in those areas as well."]

Immediately after the accident, Chungju City suspended the operation of 18 hydrogen buses and decided to also investigate whether there were any issues with the quality of the hydrogen.

Some hydrogen charging stations in Chungju had previously suspended bus operations entirely after substandard hydrogen was supplied in November last year.

This is KBS News, Lee Ja-hyun reporting.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Safety investigation underway on hydrogen bus explosion
    • 입력 2024-12-24 00:32:22
    • 수정2024-12-24 00:32:30
    News 9
[Anchor]

This morning (Dec. 23), a bus that had just finished refueling at a hydrogen charging station in Chungju, North Chungcheong Province, suddenly exploded, injuring three people.

The city of Chungju has suspended all operations of hydrogen buses and is investigating the exact cause of the accident.

Reporter Lee Ja-hyun has the details.

[Report]

People gather behind a bus that has completed hydrogen refueling, checking its condition.

Moments later, a tremendous explosion occurs, tearing the rear cover of the bus into pieces and causing startled people to flee in confusion.

The shock from the explosion threw a person who was behind the bus to the ground.

[Hyun Wan-ho/Director of Climate Energy Department, Chungju City: "After the bus completed refueling, the bus started, and about 10 seconds later, an explosion occurred at the rear of the vehicle."]

As a result of the accident, a 30-year-old employee of a bus inspection company was seriously injured, and two others, including the bus driver and a charging station staff member, are receiving treatment at the hospital.

The bus had recently shown abnormalities in its fuel cell components and was scheduled for inspection.

[Yoon Yoo-seop/Executive of the Bus Company: "A fault code was detected, and upon scanning with our equipment, we were advised to send it to the Hyundai Motor AS center."]

To determine the cause of the explosion, a joint investigation is being conducted by the police and the Korea Gas Safety Corporation.

[Hong Seung-woon/Director of Disaster Safety Department, Korea Gas Safety Corporation: "Since we certify high-pressure containers and valves, we will investigate whether there are any abnormalities in those areas as well."]

Immediately after the accident, Chungju City suspended the operation of 18 hydrogen buses and decided to also investigate whether there were any issues with the quality of the hydrogen.

Some hydrogen charging stations in Chungju had previously suspended bus operations entirely after substandard hydrogen was supplied in November last year.

This is KBS News, Lee Ja-hyun reporting.
이자현
이자현 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

[단독] “윤 당선인, ‘윤상현한테 얘기할게’”…<br>‘황금폰’ 내용 단독 확인

[단독] “윤 당선인, ‘윤상현한테 얘기할게’”…‘황금폰’ 내용 단독 확인
[단독] “김 여사, ‘잘 될 거예요’” 명태균-김 여사 통화도 첫 확인

[단독] “김 여사, ‘잘 될 거예요’” 명태균-김 여사 통화도 첫 확인
노상원 수첩서 “북한의 NLL <br>도발 유도”…계엄세력 ‘북풍’ 시도?

노상원 수첩서 “북한의 NLL 도발 유도”…계엄세력 ‘북풍’ 시도?
“정치인·판사는 수거대상” …‘사살’까지 등장한 노 수첩

“정치인·판사는 수거대상” …‘사살’까지 등장한 노 수첩
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.