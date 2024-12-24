Contrasting fortunes of Son Heung-min and Mohamed Salah

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Was he affected after playing full-time in the cup tournament three days ago?



Tottenham's Son Heung-min experienced disappointment with a blunt attacking performance against Liverpool.



In particular, he failed to create a one-on-one chance as he fell while tangled with an opposing defender, and the referee declared no foul.



Reporter Kim Hwa-young has the story.



[Report]



Let's analyze the moment in the 20th minute of the first half when Son Heung-min skillfully penetrated Liverpool's back space.



He seemed to regain his balance despite Soboslai's tackle, but ultimately fell down.



After getting caught on his leg, he appeared to lose his balance due to Szoboszlai's hand.



Disappointed with the decision, Son Heung-min struck the ground, and the coach protested, but the game resumed as is.



Tottenham hoped for Son Heung-min's quick breakthroughs from the flanks, taking advantage of the opponent's high ball, but Son was slow to respond.



Constantly blocked by offside calls and opposing defenders, Son Heung-min left the field as a substitute after 82 minutes.



[Son Heung-min/Tottenham: "I don't want to make any excuses. We were ready, so we were just running, and we were just trying to be as sharp as possible."]



On the other hand, his peer born in 1992, Salah, was in top form.



He exploited Tottenham's shaky defense, assisting his teammates' goals and scoring two goals in succession.



As Tottenham suffered a shocking 3-6 defeat, Salah quickly rose to the top of the scoring and assist charts, achieving the rare record of being the first in Premier League history to reach 10 goals and 10 assists before Christmas.



[Mohamed Salah/Liverpool: "I didn't think about it before the game to be fair. But I'm glad that I've done it a few times. So, yeah, it makes me happy and proud. I'll just keep working hard."]



With Son Heung-min's rising momentum, which included a spectacular corner kick goal, now dampened, Tottenham faces a tight schedule during the year-end Boxing Day week.



KBS News, Kim Hwa-young.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!