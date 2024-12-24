Tiger Woods finishes as runner-up, son Charlie makes hole-in-one
His son Charlie even recorded a hole-in-one.
On the final day of the family event tournament, on the par 3, 4th hole!
Charlie Woods hit a tee shot with a 7-iron, and the ball bounced on the green before dropping into the hole.
In disbelief, Charlie had a stunned expression, while Woods smiled proudly as a father, celebrating his son's first hole-in-one!
Thanks to Charlie's hole-in-one, the Woods duo took the lead, but they could not decide the match against last year's champions, the German duo of Langer, until the 18th hole.
The fate of the two duos was decided in the first playoff round.
Bernhard Langer succeeded in an eagle putt, allowing the Langer duo to win for the second consecutive year and their sixth overall victory.
The Woods duo finished as the runner-up for the second time.
2024-12-24
