Great anticipation for film “Harbin” and its depiction of Ahn Jung-geun
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
The movie 'Harbin', depicting the national hero Ahn Jung-geun, is emerging as the most anticipated film of the year-end.
As much as this story has been covered in various works before, there is great interest in what sets this film apart.
Reporter Kim Sang-hyeop brings us the noteworthy elements to watch.
[Report]
[Musical 'Hero': "A man is born into this world with great ambitions..."]
Various musicals and other works have primarily portrayed the heroic image of Doctor Ahn Jung-geun, a symbol of national independence and resistance in our history.
["Let's take care of it in Harbin!"]
["Can you do it?"]
["I will also go to Harbin."]
However, this film strives to capture not only the image of the independence fighter Ahn Jung-geun but also his human side.
It represents a bold parting from the familiar heroic image of Ahn Jung-geun for the audience.
["Do you think my decision was wrong? (Do not take the lives of your comrades lightly.)"]
In particular, the guilt stemming from the painful defeat caused by a misjudgment, which led to the loss of his comrades, reflects Ahn's human vulnerability.
[Hyun Bin/Actor playing Ahn Jung-geun: "As a human being, the conflicts, anguish, and weight of responsibility regarding personal choices and decisions..."]
The portrayal of the nameless independence fighters who walked the thorny path alongside Ahn Jung-geun is also an important element to watch.
[Jeon Yeo-bin/Actress playing Ms. Gong: "While we may not know them as heroes or great figures, it is an undeniable fact that their strength existed. So I wanted to capture that feeling..."]
Additionally, the overwhelming visuals captured without graphic assistance, along with the careful modulation of emotions without relying on melodrama, are noteworthy aspects.
This is KBS News, Kim Sang-hyeop.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- Great anticipation for film “Harbin” and its depiction of Ahn Jung-geun
-
- 입력 2024-12-24 00:54:57
The movie 'Harbin', depicting the national hero Ahn Jung-geun, is emerging as the most anticipated film of the year-end.
As much as this story has been covered in various works before, there is great interest in what sets this film apart.
Reporter Kim Sang-hyeop brings us the noteworthy elements to watch.
[Report]
[Musical 'Hero': "A man is born into this world with great ambitions..."]
Various musicals and other works have primarily portrayed the heroic image of Doctor Ahn Jung-geun, a symbol of national independence and resistance in our history.
["Let's take care of it in Harbin!"]
["Can you do it?"]
["I will also go to Harbin."]
However, this film strives to capture not only the image of the independence fighter Ahn Jung-geun but also his human side.
It represents a bold parting from the familiar heroic image of Ahn Jung-geun for the audience.
["Do you think my decision was wrong? (Do not take the lives of your comrades lightly.)"]
In particular, the guilt stemming from the painful defeat caused by a misjudgment, which led to the loss of his comrades, reflects Ahn's human vulnerability.
[Hyun Bin/Actor playing Ahn Jung-geun: "As a human being, the conflicts, anguish, and weight of responsibility regarding personal choices and decisions..."]
The portrayal of the nameless independence fighters who walked the thorny path alongside Ahn Jung-geun is also an important element to watch.
[Jeon Yeo-bin/Actress playing Ms. Gong: "While we may not know them as heroes or great figures, it is an undeniable fact that their strength existed. So I wanted to capture that feeling..."]
Additionally, the overwhelming visuals captured without graphic assistance, along with the careful modulation of emotions without relying on melodrama, are noteworthy aspects.
This is KBS News, Kim Sang-hyeop.
-
-
김상협 기자 kshsg89@kbs.co.kr김상협 기자의 기사 모음
-
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
헤드라인
많이 본 뉴스
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
준비중입니다.
-
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.