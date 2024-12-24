Great anticipation for film “Harbin” and its depiction of Ahn Jung-geun

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The movie 'Harbin', depicting the national hero Ahn Jung-geun, is emerging as the most anticipated film of the year-end.



As much as this story has been covered in various works before, there is great interest in what sets this film apart.



Reporter Kim Sang-hyeop brings us the noteworthy elements to watch.



[Report]



[Musical 'Hero': "A man is born into this world with great ambitions..."]



Various musicals and other works have primarily portrayed the heroic image of Doctor Ahn Jung-geun, a symbol of national independence and resistance in our history.



["Let's take care of it in Harbin!"]



["Can you do it?"]



["I will also go to Harbin."]



However, this film strives to capture not only the image of the independence fighter Ahn Jung-geun but also his human side.



It represents a bold parting from the familiar heroic image of Ahn Jung-geun for the audience.



["Do you think my decision was wrong? (Do not take the lives of your comrades lightly.)"]



In particular, the guilt stemming from the painful defeat caused by a misjudgment, which led to the loss of his comrades, reflects Ahn's human vulnerability.



[Hyun Bin/Actor playing Ahn Jung-geun: "As a human being, the conflicts, anguish, and weight of responsibility regarding personal choices and decisions..."]



The portrayal of the nameless independence fighters who walked the thorny path alongside Ahn Jung-geun is also an important element to watch.



[Jeon Yeo-bin/Actress playing Ms. Gong: "While we may not know them as heroes or great figures, it is an undeniable fact that their strength existed. So I wanted to capture that feeling..."]



Additionally, the overwhelming visuals captured without graphic assistance, along with the careful modulation of emotions without relying on melodrama, are noteworthy aspects.



This is KBS News, Kim Sang-hyeop.



