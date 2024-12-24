Gloomy Christmas for Manchester United at 13th place in Premier League

동영상 고정 취소

Did changing the coach have no effect?



Manchester United faced a humiliating 3-0 defeat at home against Bournemouth, resulting in a gloomy Christmas.



Manchester United fell behind after conceding a header goal to a lower-ranked Bournemouth player just 30 minutes into the first half of the match.



This time, they conceded another goal due to an undoubtable penalty kick foul.



After conceding a third goal to Semenyo in the 63rd minute, Manchester United suffered the humiliation of losing 3-0 at home to Bournemouth.



Under the management of coach Amorim, Manchester United has already faced three defeats in six league matches, leaving them in 13th place in the league.



This is the first time since the Premier League's inception in 1992 that Manchester United will celebrate Christmas ranked below 10th place. Where has the Manchester United we knew gone?



Hwang Hee-chan, who came on as a substitute, helped Wolverhampton crush Leicester City 3-0, escaping from a four-match losing streak.



