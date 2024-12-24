News 9

KSOC Chairman Lee Kee-heung officially declares candidacy for third term

입력 2024.12.24 (00:54)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Lee Kee-heung, Chairman of the Korean Sports & Olympic Committee(KSOC), has officially declared his candidacy for a third term.

He refuted all the various allegations flooding in, stating that he chose to run for a third term to clear his name.

This is reporter Heo Sol-ji.

[Report]

KSCO Chairman Lee Kee-heung appeared at the press conference amid cheers and applause from supporters, officially announcing his candidacy for the KSOC election while wearing a tie adorned with the Olympic rings.

To take responsibility for the various allegations being raised, Chairman Lee Kee-heung claimed that he chose to challenge for a third term.

[Lee Kee-heung/KSOC Chairman: "All power agencies in South Korea have launched investigations into the Sports Council. If I step back from here, it means I am admitting to everything..."]

He dedicated a significant amount of time to clarifying the allegations.

He refuted claims regarding improper employee hiring, collusion in the contract process for the Jincheon National Training Center, and the inclusion of non-sports figures in the Olympic delegation, asserting that all of these claims are untrue.

[Lee Kee-heung/KSOC Chairman: "My driver, although I pay his salary, has driven for 10,000 km a year for 8 years. (He paid for his own airfare) Isn't it okay to take him to the Olympics once?"]

He did not provide a clear answer regarding concerns that the investigation and legal disputes could extend longer than expected, potentially leading to greater confusion.

[Lee Kee-heung/KSOC Chairman: "(Investigative agencies...) Ah, investigative agencies? This is a simple matter."]

Like Chung Mong-kyu, the Chairman of the Football Association, who pushed for a fourth term despite fierce opposition, Chairman Lee Kee-heung also presented himself as the right person for the job, undeterred by the criticism pouring in.

However, both Chairmen Lee Kee-heung and Chung Mong-kyu are facing serious disciplinary actions requested by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, including suspension from duties and disqualification, and public criticism has not subsided.

Even if both chairmen succeed in their third and fourth terms, it remains uncertain whether they can effectively lead their organizations.

This is KBS News, Heo Sol-ji.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • KSOC Chairman Lee Kee-heung officially declares candidacy for third term
    • 입력 2024-12-24 00:54:58
    News 9
[Anchor]

Lee Kee-heung, Chairman of the Korean Sports & Olympic Committee(KSOC), has officially declared his candidacy for a third term.

He refuted all the various allegations flooding in, stating that he chose to run for a third term to clear his name.

This is reporter Heo Sol-ji.

[Report]

KSCO Chairman Lee Kee-heung appeared at the press conference amid cheers and applause from supporters, officially announcing his candidacy for the KSOC election while wearing a tie adorned with the Olympic rings.

To take responsibility for the various allegations being raised, Chairman Lee Kee-heung claimed that he chose to challenge for a third term.

[Lee Kee-heung/KSOC Chairman: "All power agencies in South Korea have launched investigations into the Sports Council. If I step back from here, it means I am admitting to everything..."]

He dedicated a significant amount of time to clarifying the allegations.

He refuted claims regarding improper employee hiring, collusion in the contract process for the Jincheon National Training Center, and the inclusion of non-sports figures in the Olympic delegation, asserting that all of these claims are untrue.

[Lee Kee-heung/KSOC Chairman: "My driver, although I pay his salary, has driven for 10,000 km a year for 8 years. (He paid for his own airfare) Isn't it okay to take him to the Olympics once?"]

He did not provide a clear answer regarding concerns that the investigation and legal disputes could extend longer than expected, potentially leading to greater confusion.

[Lee Kee-heung/KSOC Chairman: "(Investigative agencies...) Ah, investigative agencies? This is a simple matter."]

Like Chung Mong-kyu, the Chairman of the Football Association, who pushed for a fourth term despite fierce opposition, Chairman Lee Kee-heung also presented himself as the right person for the job, undeterred by the criticism pouring in.

However, both Chairmen Lee Kee-heung and Chung Mong-kyu are facing serious disciplinary actions requested by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, including suspension from duties and disqualification, and public criticism has not subsided.

Even if both chairmen succeed in their third and fourth terms, it remains uncertain whether they can effectively lead their organizations.

This is KBS News, Heo Sol-ji.
허솔지
허솔지 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

[단독] “윤 당선인, ‘윤상현한테 얘기할게’”…<br>‘황금폰’ 내용 단독 확인

[단독] “윤 당선인, ‘윤상현한테 얘기할게’”…‘황금폰’ 내용 단독 확인
[단독] “김 여사, ‘잘 될 거예요’” 명태균-김 여사 통화도 첫 확인

[단독] “김 여사, ‘잘 될 거예요’” 명태균-김 여사 통화도 첫 확인
노상원 수첩서 “북한의 NLL <br>도발 유도”…계엄세력 ‘북풍’ 시도?

노상원 수첩서 “북한의 NLL 도발 유도”…계엄세력 ‘북풍’ 시도?
“정치인·판사는 수거대상” …‘사살’까지 등장한 노 수첩

“정치인·판사는 수거대상” …‘사살’까지 등장한 노 수첩
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.