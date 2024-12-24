KSOC Chairman Lee Kee-heung officially declares candidacy for third term

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Lee Kee-heung, Chairman of the Korean Sports & Olympic Committee(KSOC), has officially declared his candidacy for a third term.



He refuted all the various allegations flooding in, stating that he chose to run for a third term to clear his name.



This is reporter Heo Sol-ji.



[Report]



KSCO Chairman Lee Kee-heung appeared at the press conference amid cheers and applause from supporters, officially announcing his candidacy for the KSOC election while wearing a tie adorned with the Olympic rings.



To take responsibility for the various allegations being raised, Chairman Lee Kee-heung claimed that he chose to challenge for a third term.



[Lee Kee-heung/KSOC Chairman: "All power agencies in South Korea have launched investigations into the Sports Council. If I step back from here, it means I am admitting to everything..."]



He dedicated a significant amount of time to clarifying the allegations.



He refuted claims regarding improper employee hiring, collusion in the contract process for the Jincheon National Training Center, and the inclusion of non-sports figures in the Olympic delegation, asserting that all of these claims are untrue.



[Lee Kee-heung/KSOC Chairman: "My driver, although I pay his salary, has driven for 10,000 km a year for 8 years. (He paid for his own airfare) Isn't it okay to take him to the Olympics once?"]



He did not provide a clear answer regarding concerns that the investigation and legal disputes could extend longer than expected, potentially leading to greater confusion.



[Lee Kee-heung/KSOC Chairman: "(Investigative agencies...) Ah, investigative agencies? This is a simple matter."]



Like Chung Mong-kyu, the Chairman of the Football Association, who pushed for a fourth term despite fierce opposition, Chairman Lee Kee-heung also presented himself as the right person for the job, undeterred by the criticism pouring in.



However, both Chairmen Lee Kee-heung and Chung Mong-kyu are facing serious disciplinary actions requested by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, including suspension from duties and disqualification, and public criticism has not subsided.



Even if both chairmen succeed in their third and fourth terms, it remains uncertain whether they can effectively lead their organizations.



This is KBS News, Heo Sol-ji.



