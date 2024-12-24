News 9

Kim Whee-jip steps away from tearful trade to become “special NC rookie”

[Anchor]

After being traded from Kiwoom to NC, Kim Whee-jip, who has shown remarkable growth, appeared on KBS YouTube.

He said he would leave behind the "tearful trade" and expressed his ambition to make NC a symbol of Changwon and Gyeongsangnam-do.

Reporter Lee Mu-hyung reports.

[Report]

Kim Whee-jip, who visited KBS YouTube's Monday Baseball Club, has an unforgettable moment.

He had to leave Kiwoom, which he was very attached to as a member of the Heroes youth baseball team, through a trade.

[Kim Whee-jip/NC Dinos: "My face was really swollen. It wasn't because I cried in the morning, haha."]

Swallowing tears, instead of the purple, Kim Whee-jip was reborn wearing the navy blue NC uniform.

In just four years since his debut, he recorded double-digit home runs and showcased his versatility by playing not only his main positions of shortstop and third base but also trying out first base for the first time.

["I want to think there are definite advantages for me at (Changwon NC Park). The atmosphere of the stadium is also good."]

Kim Whee-jip's strong professional awareness and social skills are also his advantages.

The price of his trade were two rookie draft picks. He captured fans' hearts with an SNS post saying, 'I will work harder like a newly drafted rookie for NC.'

["Like the mindset of a rookie, my first goal was to play for even longer with NC, and I thought it might be a disappointing day for fans since there aren't many rookies..."]

Under the new manager Lee Ho-jun, Kim Whee-jip is highly likely to secure a position at the hot corner.

He has grand and significant goals, like winning the Golden Glove and the Korean Series.

["I hope NC becomes a team that is a landmark in the Changwon area. I want to contribute to its growth as a team representing Changwon City and Gyeongsangnam-do."]

This is KBS News Lee Mu-hyung.

