[News Today] “INCITE NK PROVOCATION” MEMO FOUND

입력 2024-12-24 16:02:48 수정 2024-12-24 16:03:40 News Today





[LEAD]

Revelations from former intelligence commander Noh Sang-won's notebook show plans to "provoke North Korea's attack at the NLL." He's currently accused of organizing the martial law declaration. These entries suggest intentional provocations to justify military actions, likely sparking significant fallout.



[REPORT]

A notebook found by the police at the residence of former military commander Noh Sang-won.



The 60 to 70 paged palm-sized pad is known to contain many details related to the martial law decree.



One memo reads provoke an attack by North Korea at the Northern Limit Line.



Youn Kun-young / Nat'l Assembly Security Committee (DP)

So phrases such as incite North Korean provocation at NLL and seal off parliament were found in the notebook, right?



Woo Jong-soo / Nat'l Police Agency

I don't know if any was implemented but yes, such content was found.



Police said whether actual action was carried out has not been confirmed but the writing suggests a possible attempt to provoke North Korea in a bid to establish a cause for martial law.



The NLL has been called a flashpoint on the Korean Peninsula due to the ever present danger of an inter-Korean clash.



Pyongyang has been raising tensions this year by vowing to set a new maritime border instead of the NLL.



Amid multifronted provocations by the North including the sending of trash balloons, the Seoul government resumed artillery drills near the West Sea NLL back in June.



The drills were held three times up until late last month. Now an investigation appears likely into whether the exercise resumed after seven years after suspending a cross-border military agreement and which came amid martial law preparations was aimed at provoking the North.



Earlier the main opposition Democratic Party filed complaints against the former defense minister Kim Yong-hyun and President Yoon Suk Yeol on charges of endangering national security, citing alleged orders given by Kim to fly drones to Pyongyang and strike at the origin of the trash balloon campaign.



As a memo on inciting provocation at the NLL was found in the former commander's notebook, allegations of intentionally planned North Korea-related incidents that have been raised over the years are also expected to be investigated.