[News Today] ARRESTS HINTED IN MARTIAL LAW MEMO

[LEAD]
Police disclosed that Noh Sang-won's notebook also listed politicians and judges as "targets for collection," essentially implying arrest. The notebook also shockingly contained terms like "shoot and kill."
[REPORT]
Since the martial law crisis, controversies over attempts to control the National Assembly and arrest key figures have persisted.
According to police, a notebook belonging to former commander of the Defense Intelligence Command Noh Sang-won contained the phrase "blockading National Assembly."
In other notes, politicians, journalists, labor unions and judges were described as targets for collection.
Some figures were identified by name.
Police believe the word collection implies an arrest.
These figures mentioned in the memos are very similar to the composition of an arrest list earlier exposed by the intelligence agency and military officials in the immediate aftermath of martial law.
Therefore, speculation is rising that Noh was the one who planned a parliament blockade and arrest of key figures.
Police say the memos also included ways of handling the apprehended individuals.
This implies planning went into not just formulating an idea but also a concrete action plan.
Even found in the notes is the phrase shoot and kill.
Youn Kun-young / Democratic Party
You talked about politicians, journalists and religious figures being targets ofcollection. Was there the expression ‘shoot’? Does that sound right?
Woo Jong-soo / Nat'l Police Agency
Yes, that's right.
The investigation into Noh’s involvement in the martial law crisis is expanding, from attempts to seize the election commission’s servers to allegations of seizing parliament and forming arrest teams.
