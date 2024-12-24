[News Today] FILM ‘HARBIN’ HUMANIZES HERO
[LEAD]
'Harbin', the year's most anticipated film, is set to be released in Korea today. Frequently explored in various adaptations, independent activist Ahn Jung-geun's story promises fresh perspectives in this latest rendition.
[REPORT]
Soundbytes: Born into this world with a special purpose.
Independence fighter Ahn Jung-geun, a symbol of powerful resistance and independence in Korean history... most productions including the famous musical about Ahn depict his heroic deeds.
(Let's do it in Harbin.) You think we can do it?
I will head to Harbin too.
But this film sheds light on Ahn's personality, his human side, in addition to his contributions.
It takes a daring chance pivoting away from the obvious tale of a hero we are all too familiar with.
(Do you think I'm wrong?) Do not think lightly of your comrades' lives.
The sense of guilt after losing his comrades in an excruciatingly painful defeat caused by his misjudgment reveals the vulnerable side of Ahn Jung-geun as a mere human being.
Hyun Bin / Role of Ahn Jung-geun
It's about dilemmas and anguish of relationships and the heavy sense of responsibility for his decisions as a human being.
The portrayal of unknown independence fighters who fought for their home country along with Ahn is another important point to watch out for in this movie.
Jeon Yeo-been / Role of Madam Gong
Although we don't know them by name as heroes, their strength persisted and it was undeniable.
This film particularly grabs the audience's attention with its overwhelming real-life images filmed without computer graphics as well as the emotional scope of the leading actors.
