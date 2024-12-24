[News Today] BEST ARTISTS OF 2024 ANNOUNCED

As the year ends, the entertainment industry is summarizing key events of the year. Yesterday, the names of the year's most beloved singers were revealed. Let's take a look.



Despite numerous controversies, NewJeans' popularity remains strong.



In an annual Gallup Korea survey, the K-pop girl group and Lim Young-woong were selected as the top artists of this year.



The nationwide poll asked 5,281 people aged 13 or older to pick three of their favorite Korean singers.



Among respondents under 30, NewJeans ranked first with 25.5 percent support.



They were followed by IU, aespa, BTS and IVE.



Among those older than 40, 33.9 percent chose Lim Young-woong as their favorite artist.



That's a significant gap when compared to Lim's 5.4 percent support among those under 30.



After Lim, the over-40 group also highly ranked trot singers like Lee Chan-won, Jang Yoon-jeong, Youngtak and Na Hoon-a.