[News Today] STRAY KIDS’ BILLBOARD TRIUMPH

[LEAD]
Stray Kids has made history again, claiming the top spot on the Billboard main albums chart with their new album 'HOP'. Here's more.
[REPORT]
Stray Kids has made history on the Billboard charts.
According to Billboard's report released on December 22nd, local time, the K-pop boy group's new album 'HOP' landed on the top spot of this week's Billboard main albums chart.
Since it debuted at No.1 on the same chart with its mini album 'Ordinary' released in March 2022,
Stray Kids has reached the top of Billboard six times in a row.
Billboard said that in its 69-year history of compilation, Stray Kids is the first act that has claimed the top spot upon the release of all of its six albums.
With this feat, Stray Kids has become a group that has topped the Billboard main albums chart most frequently in the 2000s, along with BTS and Linkin Park.
