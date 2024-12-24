[Exclusive] Police aware of politicians' arrest list during martial law

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Hello everyone.



This is KBS 9 O'Clock News.



During the emergency martial law, the Counterintelligence Command requested support from the police, and the prosecution has captured evidence that they specifically revealed a list of politicians targeted for arrest, including Lee Jae-myung and Han Dong-hoon.



Contrary to the police's explanation that they had never heard of the arrest of politicians, this raises suspicions of their cooperation.



Our first story is reported exclusively by Kim Young-hoon.



[Report]



On Dec. 3, during the martial law declaration, there are allegations that a detective from the Yeongdeungpo Police Station's violent crimes unit was mobilized for the Counterintelligence Command's activities to arrest politicians.



The prosecution has captured evidence that the Counterintelligence Command informed the police of specific politicians' names along with the purpose of the arrests.



When a police officer on the phone with the Counterintelligence Command asked, "Who exactly are you trying to arrest?" the Counterintelligence Command reportedly replied, "Lee Jae-myung, the leader of the Democratic Party, and Han Dong-hoon, the leader of the People Power Party."



This indicates that the police were aware of the targets and purposes of the military's arrests but still responded to the request for personnel support.



The police have maintained that providing a list of criminals was merely for guidance purposes.



However, as there are now suspicions that the police cooperated in the illegal arrest of politicians, further investigation has become inevitable.



Previously, the police denied having heard anything about the arrest of politicians from the Counterintelligence Command.



[Woo Jong-soo/Head of the National Office of Investigation/Dec. 23/National Assembly's Public Admin and Security Committee: "I have confirmed with our staff that they have never heard from the Counterintelligence Command about the arrest of any specific individuals."]



The prosecution plans to summon and investigate Woo Jong-soo soon to look into the related allegations.



This is KBS News, Kim Young-hoon.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!