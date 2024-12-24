News 9

[Exclusive] Police aware of politicians' arrest list during martial law

입력 2024.12.24 (23:55)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Hello everyone.

This is KBS 9 O'Clock News.

During the emergency martial law, the Counterintelligence Command requested support from the police, and the prosecution has captured evidence that they specifically revealed a list of politicians targeted for arrest, including Lee Jae-myung and Han Dong-hoon.

Contrary to the police's explanation that they had never heard of the arrest of politicians, this raises suspicions of their cooperation.

Our first story is reported exclusively by Kim Young-hoon.

[Report]

On Dec. 3, during the martial law declaration, there are allegations that a detective from the Yeongdeungpo Police Station's violent crimes unit was mobilized for the Counterintelligence Command's activities to arrest politicians.

The prosecution has captured evidence that the Counterintelligence Command informed the police of specific politicians' names along with the purpose of the arrests.

When a police officer on the phone with the Counterintelligence Command asked, "Who exactly are you trying to arrest?" the Counterintelligence Command reportedly replied, "Lee Jae-myung, the leader of the Democratic Party, and Han Dong-hoon, the leader of the People Power Party."

This indicates that the police were aware of the targets and purposes of the military's arrests but still responded to the request for personnel support.

The police have maintained that providing a list of criminals was merely for guidance purposes.

However, as there are now suspicions that the police cooperated in the illegal arrest of politicians, further investigation has become inevitable.

Previously, the police denied having heard anything about the arrest of politicians from the Counterintelligence Command.

[Woo Jong-soo/Head of the National Office of Investigation/Dec. 23/National Assembly's Public Admin and Security Committee: "I have confirmed with our staff that they have never heard from the Counterintelligence Command about the arrest of any specific individuals."]

The prosecution plans to summon and investigate Woo Jong-soo soon to look into the related allegations.

This is KBS News, Kim Young-hoon.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • [Exclusive] Police aware of politicians' arrest list during martial law
    • 입력 2024-12-24 23:55:20
    News 9
[Anchor]

Hello everyone.

This is KBS 9 O'Clock News.

During the emergency martial law, the Counterintelligence Command requested support from the police, and the prosecution has captured evidence that they specifically revealed a list of politicians targeted for arrest, including Lee Jae-myung and Han Dong-hoon.

Contrary to the police's explanation that they had never heard of the arrest of politicians, this raises suspicions of their cooperation.

Our first story is reported exclusively by Kim Young-hoon.

[Report]

On Dec. 3, during the martial law declaration, there are allegations that a detective from the Yeongdeungpo Police Station's violent crimes unit was mobilized for the Counterintelligence Command's activities to arrest politicians.

The prosecution has captured evidence that the Counterintelligence Command informed the police of specific politicians' names along with the purpose of the arrests.

When a police officer on the phone with the Counterintelligence Command asked, "Who exactly are you trying to arrest?" the Counterintelligence Command reportedly replied, "Lee Jae-myung, the leader of the Democratic Party, and Han Dong-hoon, the leader of the People Power Party."

This indicates that the police were aware of the targets and purposes of the military's arrests but still responded to the request for personnel support.

The police have maintained that providing a list of criminals was merely for guidance purposes.

However, as there are now suspicions that the police cooperated in the illegal arrest of politicians, further investigation has become inevitable.

Previously, the police denied having heard anything about the arrest of politicians from the Counterintelligence Command.

[Woo Jong-soo/Head of the National Office of Investigation/Dec. 23/National Assembly's Public Admin and Security Committee: "I have confirmed with our staff that they have never heard from the Counterintelligence Command about the arrest of any specific individuals."]

The prosecution plans to summon and investigate Woo Jong-soo soon to look into the related allegations.

This is KBS News, Kim Young-hoon.
김영훈
김영훈 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

[단독] “이재명·한동훈 체포”…경찰, ‘정치인 체포’ 명단 알았다

[단독] “이재명·한동훈 체포”…경찰, ‘정치인 체포’ 명단 알았다
[단독] “부정선거로 총선 패배, 계엄 필요”…윤, 계엄 예고했나?

[단독] “부정선거로 총선 패배, 계엄 필요”…윤, 계엄 예고했나?
윤, 하루 앞두고 “출석 어렵다” …성탄절 조사 사실상 무산

윤, 하루 앞두고 “출석 어렵다” …성탄절 조사 사실상 무산
“올여름 어떤 일 벌일 것” <br>점집에 성패 물은 노상원

“올여름 어떤 일 벌일 것” 점집에 성패 물은 노상원
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.