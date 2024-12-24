Pres. Yoon refuses summons amid insurrection probe

동영상 고정 취소

At the center of the martial law situation that could answer all allegations, President Yoon Suk Yeol has not responded to the summons for questioning.



He stated that it would be difficult to comply with the request to appear at the Corruption Investigation Office tomorrow (12.25).



Reporter Kim Beom-joo reports.



Attorney Seok Dong-hyun, who is involved in the formation of President Yoon's legal team, said it would be difficult for President Yoon to attend the Corruption Investigation Office tomorrow.



[Seok Dong-hyun/Attorney/President Yoon's side: "I believe it will be difficult for him to appear tomorrow. I would say that the conditions are not yet met."]



He reiterated that the impeachment trial takes precedence over the investigation.



This is interpreted as a statement that they will not respond to the investigation into the charge of insurrection until President Yoon's position is sufficiently communicated during the impeachment trial process.



As a result, the questioning scheduled for tomorrow, Christmas Day, has effectively been canceled.



The Corruption Investigation Office stated that they would wait for President Yoon until tomorrow, but when asked if they would request an arrest warrant if he continues to refuse to appear, they refrained from commenting.



[Oh Dong-woon/Director of the Corruption Investigation Office: "There is currently no decision made regarding that matter."]



In the legal community, considering the seriousness of the 'insurrection charge' and the fact that President Yoon is in office, there are predictions that the Corruption Investigation Office may request his appearance again or proceed with the arrest warrant application process.



[Kim Kyung-soo/KBS Advisory Attorney: "Despite President Yoon's announcement that he would take responsibility, he continues to give the impression of engaging in public relations or evading responsibility."]



President Yoon's side plans to organize and announce their position regarding the impeachment trial process and the investigation by the authorities after the day after tomorrow (12.26).



This is KBS News, Kim Beom-joo.



