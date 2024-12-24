[Exclusive] Deeper ties between Pres. Yoon and Myung Tae-kyun revealed

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Myung Tae-kyun, who was effectively running a small polling company in Changwon, Gyeongnam.



Three months ago, his name began to shake the political landscape.



This started when suspicions arose regarding the nomination of former lawmaker Kim Young-sun.



Myung introduced himself as a 'marketer' and 'shadow' who sets the stage for elections.



As the prosecution's investigation intensified, he flaunted his influence by mentioning former interim chairman Kim Jong-in, lawmaker Lee Jun-seok, Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon, and even President Yoon Suk Yeol and his wife.



KBS confirmed that, in addition to the phone conversations with the President and First Lady secured by the prosecution from Myung's golden phone, some message contents were also verified.



New evidence has emerged that both sides had been closely communicating even before President Yoon joined the People Power Party.



Today (12.24), reporter Son Won-hyuk continues with an exclusive report.



[Report]



President Yoon Suk Yeol, who stepped down as Prosecutor General in March 2021.



Four months later, the prosecution secured Telegram messages exchanged with Myung Tae-kyun.



President Yoon sent a response saying an interview with the media was scheduled and then sought advice from Myung on a brief direction.



This shows that he had already been receiving Myung's advice before joining the People Power Party.



Communication with Myung continued during the presidential primary period.



In Sept. 2021, Myung classified the 13 members of the National Assembly from the Gyeongnam region of the People Power Party into support, reservation, and support for other candidates ahead of Yoon Suk Yeol's visit to Gyeongnam.



It is reported that he communicated even more frequently with First Lady Kim Keon-hee.



He relayed news of political events involving figures like Kim Tae-ho and Choi Jae-hyung, and acted as a bridge by providing appointment schedules when President Yoon met with Representative Lee Jun-seok and Interim Chairman Kim Jong-in.



The First Lady also asked about the topics of conversation during meetings with politicians.



In July 2021, First Lady Kim asked what questions she should ask when meeting then-leader Ahn Cheol-soo.



In response, Myung mentioned issues regarding party-to-party integration, advice on unification, and Ahn's future political moves.



Even after President Yoon's inauguration, Myung continued to communicate with the First Lady on various issues, advising that for the National Assembly investigation related to the Itaewon tragedy, they should position capable and media-savvy lawmakers as investigators.



It has been revealed that First Lady Kim sought Myung's advice on the National Assembly investigation that the party needed to respond to.



[Myung Tae-kyun/Nov. 9: "The President has private conversations, and the First Lady also has private conversations. Isn't that something you ask the people around you?"]



President Yoon stated in a public address last month that Myung is one of many supporters, but the messages confirmed this time suggest a closer relationship than previously thought.



KBS News, Son Won-hyuk.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!