Mild Christmas forecast with light rain or snow in some areas

[Anchor]



Tomorrow (12.25), Christmas Day, the weather will gradually warm up, making it less cold than today (12.24).



Some areas are forecasted to have light rain or snow, but it seems unlikely that we will have a snowy White Christmas.



For a detailed weather forecast, we turn to meteorologist Lee Se-heum.



[Report]



The city is bustling a day before Christmas.



After four days of the cold wave, citizens are wrapping themselves in scarves and preparing warm items.



Warm winter snacks are another delight of the year-end season.



[Bae Gyui-hoon/Seoul Gangseo District: "There are so many people that it feels like the year-end atmosphere is really here. Since the weather is cold, I bought some snacks like this hot cheese to warm up."]



The cold air coming down from the north has lingered over the Korean Peninsula, causing this morning's temperatures to drop to minus 17.9 degrees Celsius in Bongpyeong-myeon, Pyeongchang, and fall below the average level in the central region.



Starting in the afternoon, the weather will gradually warm up, and tomorrow, Christmas Day, is expected to be above the average temperature from the morning.



Seoul and Daejeon will start at minus 2 degrees, similar to today, but during the day, temperatures will rise to 6 degrees in Seoul and 8 degrees in Gangneung and Jeonju, making it feel mild.



The whole country will be generally cloudy, but there will not be a heavy snowfall for a White Christmas.



However, light rain or snow of around 1mm is forecasted for some areas in the central region, including inland Gangwon.



[Nam Min-ji/Meteorological Administration Forecast Analyst: "On Christmas night, there may be raindrops or flurries in the central region, and in some low-lying areas and mountainous regions of southern Gangwon where temperatures are low, there may be accumulation of snow."]



The brief retreat of the cold will return later this week.



As the cold continental high-pressure system expands, daytime temperatures in Seoul will hover around 0 degrees starting Thursday, and morning temperatures on Friday and Saturday will drop to minus 7 degrees.



This is KBS News, Lee Se-heum.



