Yoon denied requesting poll, but it is revealed he received the results directly

[Anchor]

Records have been found on Myung Tae-kyun's golden phone showing that he directly conveyed the results of an unpublished opinion poll to President Yoon and his wife.

Among these records is a report of an opinion poll that has raised allegations of manipulation.

Until now, Mr. Myung has claimed that he has never given unpublished polls to the President, and President Yoon has also stated that he never requested any opinion polls.

Reporter Lee Hyung-kwan has the details.

[Report]

On September 30, 2021, during the fierce competition for the presidential candidate of the People Power Party, this is a report of an unpublished opinion poll from the Future Korea Research Institute, known to be owned by Myung Tae-kyun.

At that time, there were suspicions that the poll results were manipulated in favor of candidate Yoon Suk Yeol, and it has emerged that Mr. Myung directly conveyed this to candidate Yoon.

[Myung Tae-kyun-Kang Hye-kyung/Sep. 30, 2021: "I hope you can do that quickly. I called Yoon earlier, and he was curious. (I see.)"]

The prosecution has secured records showing that the problematic opinion poll report was directly delivered to candidate Yoon.

This was obtained through Telegram messages secured from Mr. Myung's 'golden phone'.

The prosecution has also secured records showing that Mr. Myung conveyed the unpublished opinion poll results to Mrs. Kim Keon-hee via KakaoTalk twice.

It is reported that every time Mr. Myung handed over the unpublished opinion polls to candidate Yoon and Mrs. Kim, he added explanations such as, "This is an unpublished poll," and "Please maintain confidentiality."

It is illegal for polling companies to distribute unpublished opinion polls externally, which seems to have been on his mind.

The prosecution believes that the opinion poll results were handed over to the President and his wife at least four times.

President Yoon denied the related allegations in a public address last month.

[Public Address/Nov. 7: "I have never asked Mr. Myung Tae-kyun to conduct any opinion polls. I have no reason to manipulate opinion polls...."]

So far, a total of 23 unpublished opinion polls related to the presidential election from the Future Korea Research Institute have been identified, and the core of the allegations regarding the 'President couple's intervention in nominations' is whether President Yoon received the poll results for free and, in return, provided a nomination to former lawmaker Kim Young-sun.

This is KBS News, Lee Hyung-kwan.

    입력 2024-12-24 23:55:21
    News 9
