Kwon Young-se to lead People Power Party's emergency committee

[Anchor]



The People Power Party has appointed veteran lawmaker Kwon Young-se as the emergency committee chair to reorganize the party amid the impeachment crisis.



The designated chair, Kwon Young-se, expressed his intention to stabilize the party through unity and to pursue reforms based on that stability.



Reporter Woo Jung-hwa has the details.



[Report]



Kwon Young-se, a five-term lawmaker, has been appointed as the emergency committee chair of the People Power Party.



The announcement of the party leadership came just eight days after former leader Han Dong-hoon's resignation, and fellow lawmakers approved it with applause without any opposition.



[Kwon Seong-dong/Acting Leader of the People Power Party: "We must take on the heavy responsibility of stabilizing the government and uniting the party while also bringing about change. We need experienced individuals who can be deployed immediately more than ever."]



Kwon Young-se, a senior lawmaker from the metropolitan area, is regarded as calm and stable in character.



He has held key positions in both the government and the party, including Secretary General of the party, head of the presidential election campaign, and Minister of Unification.



While there are concerns about his ties to the pro-Yoon faction, it is interpreted as a decision to manage the party's division and the need for a unified response during the impeachment phase.



[Kwon Young-se/Designated Chair of the People Power Party Emergency Committee: "The most important part is the unity of the party. If there is no unity and the party is not stable, how can we change the party?"]



Kwon has begun the process of appointing new emergency committee members.



There are possibilities for selecting committee members by experience level and for the inclusion of outside figures.



[Cho Kyoung-tae/People Power Party Lawmaker: "The current emergency committee must be composed of individuals who can be thoroughly separated from the president."]



Kwon emphasized that now is not the time to think about the early presidential election, stating that restoring public trust is the most important task.



This is KBS News, Woo Jung-hwa



