People Power Party condemns impeachment push

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The People Power Party criticized the Democratic Party for destabilizing the administration with the impeachment card.



They urged the cancellation of the impeachment decision, stating that the public hopes for a stable management of state affairs.



This report is by reporter Kim Min-cheol.



[Report]



A declaration of 'frenzied rampage' and a complete destruction of state affairs beyond mere paralysis.



As the Democratic Party set its policy to push for the impeachment of Acting Prime Minister Han, the People Power Party unleashed harsh criticism.



They urged an immediate cancellation of the decision to propose the impeachment, stating that what the public wants now is stable management of state affairs.



[Kwon Seong-dong/Acting Leader of the People Power Party and Floor Leader: "The Democratic Party is currently dismantling the administration with the impeachment card. This will ultimately serve as a confession that the stability of state affairs they have been advocating for was, in fact, a seizure of state affairs."]



The party also reaffirmed its stance that more than two-thirds of all lawmakers must support the impeachment proposal for it to pass.



They argued that if the Democratic Party passes the impeachment motion with only a majority, Acting Prime Minister Han should continue performing his duties.



[Kwon Seong-dong/Acting Leader of the People Power Party and Floor Leader: "The position of the acting president is equivalent to that of the president, so the requirements for impeachment must be the same as those for the president."]



Regarding the so-called double special investigation law, they are moving towards requesting the exercise of the right to demand reconsideration.



A final decision is expected to be made at the general meeting of lawmakers on Dec. 26.



However, the People Power Party decided to participate in the special committee for the national investigation into the martial law situation proposed by the opposition and submitted a list of seven committee members, including lawmakers Han Ki-ho and Yoo Sang-bum, to the National Assembly Speaker.



KBS News, Kim Min-cheol.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!