Acting President Han expresses regret over impeachment

The Prime Minister's Office expressed regret over the Democratic Party's impeachment push and requested careful consideration.



They reiterated their stance that the special prosecutor law itself has unconstitutional elements and asked the National Assembly to create a revision.



Reporter Shin Ji-hye reports.



[Report]



The Prime Minister's Office, which had been refraining from responding to the opposition's impeachment pressure, seemed to have made a firm decision as the impeachment bill was actually pushed forward.



A senior official from the Prime Minister's Office stated, "We are very regretful" and requested the Democratic Party to "consider this carefully."



They mentioned that the legal review deadline is until the end of the year and asked to consider the impact on the economy.



"The international community, including the United States and Japan, supports this Acting President Han administration, and if this system is shaken, trust in Korea will decline," they pointed out.



Acting President Han once again requested both the ruling and opposition parties to come up with a compromise.



[Han Duck-soo/Acting President: "To wisely handle issues where legal interpretation and political views collide, such as the processing of the special prosecutor law or the appointment of Constitutional Court judges, it is essential for both parties to come together."]



The Prime Minister's Office maintains that there are still provisions that are illegal and unconstitutional, which should be amended through bipartisan agreement.



They stated that the reasons for the Democratic Party's monopoly on the special prosecutor recommendation authority, which led to the request for reconsideration of the special prosecutor law three times, "have not been amended at all," and that the 'insurrection special prosecutor law' also "has the same flaws."



[Han Duck-soo/Acting President: "(If both the investigating and investigated parties) do not work to create a legal framework that can be accepted as fair by all, there is a high risk that distrust and hatred will grow even more in South Korea."]



Regarding the potential suspension of the Acting President's duties if the impeachment bill passes, they stated that it is not yet the time to discuss this and that they will monitor the opposition's discussions.



This is KBS News Shin Ji-hye.



