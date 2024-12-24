Battle over impeachment quorum: 200 votes vs. 151 votes

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



In order for the impeachment motion against the acting president to pass in the National Assembly, how many votes are needed is also a point of contention.



For the president, 200 votes in favor are required, while for the prime minister, 151 votes are needed.



Ultimately, it will determine whether the opposition can pass the impeachment motion on their own.



Reporter Moon Ye-seul explains.



[Report]



151 or 200.



Our constitution requires a majority of 151 votes for the impeachment of public officials, while for the president, it requires more than two-thirds, which is 200 votes.



There are no separate regulations regarding the quorum for the acting president.



This is where the ruling and opposition parties are clashing.



[Kwon Seong-dong/Acting Leader and Floor Leader of the People Power Party: "(The grounds for impeachment) are related to the performance of duties as acting president, but the official reason for impeachment is the performance of duties as prime minister. Isn't this just wordplay?"]



[Park Chan-dae/Floor Leader of the Democratic Party: "It is incorrect to say that the impeachment of Prime Minister Han Duck-soo requires more than two-thirds. (Prime Minister Han) was not elected by the people."]



Opinions are also divided within the National Assembly.



The National Assembly Research Service stated that opinions in academia are divided depending on whether to emphasize 'status' or 'performing duties,' but concluded that if grounds for impeachment arise from the 'duties performed as prime minister' by the acting president, impeachment could be possible with 151 votes in favor.



However, the National Assembly's House Steering Committee issued a report stating that it is appropriate to apply the heightened requirements for the president to the acting president as well, thus requiring 200 votes in favor.



If the vote on the impeachment motion proceeds, the National Assembly Speaker will initially determine the quorum for passage.



[Woo Won-shik/Speaker of the National Assembly: "I am hearing various opinions, and I understand that the National Assembly Research Service provided its opinion yesterday. I will consider that in my judgment."]



If the impeachment motion passes with 151 votes in favor, the People Power Party plans to file a request for a suspension of effectiveness with the Constitutional Court, claiming that the voting rights of the National Assembly members have been violated, and will also pursue a petition for a ruling on the dispute over authority.



This is KBS News, Moon Ye-seul.



