News 9

Battle over impeachment quorum: 200 votes vs. 151 votes

입력 2024.12.24 (23:55)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

In order for the impeachment motion against the acting president to pass in the National Assembly, how many votes are needed is also a point of contention.

For the president, 200 votes in favor are required, while for the prime minister, 151 votes are needed.

Ultimately, it will determine whether the opposition can pass the impeachment motion on their own.

Reporter Moon Ye-seul explains.

[Report]

151 or 200.

Our constitution requires a majority of 151 votes for the impeachment of public officials, while for the president, it requires more than two-thirds, which is 200 votes.

There are no separate regulations regarding the quorum for the acting president.

This is where the ruling and opposition parties are clashing.

[Kwon Seong-dong/Acting Leader and Floor Leader of the People Power Party: "(The grounds for impeachment) are related to the performance of duties as acting president, but the official reason for impeachment is the performance of duties as prime minister. Isn't this just wordplay?"]

[Park Chan-dae/Floor Leader of the Democratic Party: "It is incorrect to say that the impeachment of Prime Minister Han Duck-soo requires more than two-thirds. (Prime Minister Han) was not elected by the people."]

Opinions are also divided within the National Assembly.

The National Assembly Research Service stated that opinions in academia are divided depending on whether to emphasize 'status' or 'performing duties,' but concluded that if grounds for impeachment arise from the 'duties performed as prime minister' by the acting president, impeachment could be possible with 151 votes in favor.

However, the National Assembly's House Steering Committee issued a report stating that it is appropriate to apply the heightened requirements for the president to the acting president as well, thus requiring 200 votes in favor.

If the vote on the impeachment motion proceeds, the National Assembly Speaker will initially determine the quorum for passage.

[Woo Won-shik/Speaker of the National Assembly: "I am hearing various opinions, and I understand that the National Assembly Research Service provided its opinion yesterday. I will consider that in my judgment."]

If the impeachment motion passes with 151 votes in favor, the People Power Party plans to file a request for a suspension of effectiveness with the Constitutional Court, claiming that the voting rights of the National Assembly members have been violated, and will also pursue a petition for a ruling on the dispute over authority.

This is KBS News, Moon Ye-seul.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Battle over impeachment quorum: 200 votes vs. 151 votes
    • 입력 2024-12-24 23:55:23
    News 9
[Anchor]

In order for the impeachment motion against the acting president to pass in the National Assembly, how many votes are needed is also a point of contention.

For the president, 200 votes in favor are required, while for the prime minister, 151 votes are needed.

Ultimately, it will determine whether the opposition can pass the impeachment motion on their own.

Reporter Moon Ye-seul explains.

[Report]

151 or 200.

Our constitution requires a majority of 151 votes for the impeachment of public officials, while for the president, it requires more than two-thirds, which is 200 votes.

There are no separate regulations regarding the quorum for the acting president.

This is where the ruling and opposition parties are clashing.

[Kwon Seong-dong/Acting Leader and Floor Leader of the People Power Party: "(The grounds for impeachment) are related to the performance of duties as acting president, but the official reason for impeachment is the performance of duties as prime minister. Isn't this just wordplay?"]

[Park Chan-dae/Floor Leader of the Democratic Party: "It is incorrect to say that the impeachment of Prime Minister Han Duck-soo requires more than two-thirds. (Prime Minister Han) was not elected by the people."]

Opinions are also divided within the National Assembly.

The National Assembly Research Service stated that opinions in academia are divided depending on whether to emphasize 'status' or 'performing duties,' but concluded that if grounds for impeachment arise from the 'duties performed as prime minister' by the acting president, impeachment could be possible with 151 votes in favor.

However, the National Assembly's House Steering Committee issued a report stating that it is appropriate to apply the heightened requirements for the president to the acting president as well, thus requiring 200 votes in favor.

If the vote on the impeachment motion proceeds, the National Assembly Speaker will initially determine the quorum for passage.

[Woo Won-shik/Speaker of the National Assembly: "I am hearing various opinions, and I understand that the National Assembly Research Service provided its opinion yesterday. I will consider that in my judgment."]

If the impeachment motion passes with 151 votes in favor, the People Power Party plans to file a request for a suspension of effectiveness with the Constitutional Court, claiming that the voting rights of the National Assembly members have been violated, and will also pursue a petition for a ruling on the dispute over authority.

This is KBS News, Moon Ye-seul.
문예슬
문예슬 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

[단독] “이재명·한동훈 체포”…경찰, ‘정치인 체포’ 명단 알았다

[단독] “이재명·한동훈 체포”…경찰, ‘정치인 체포’ 명단 알았다
[단독] “부정선거로 총선 패배, 계엄 필요”…윤, 계엄 예고했나?

[단독] “부정선거로 총선 패배, 계엄 필요”…윤, 계엄 예고했나?
윤, 하루 앞두고 “출석 어렵다” …성탄절 조사 사실상 무산

윤, 하루 앞두고 “출석 어렵다” …성탄절 조사 사실상 무산
“올여름 어떤 일 벌일 것” <br>점집에 성패 물은 노상원

“올여름 어떤 일 벌일 것” 점집에 성패 물은 노상원
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.