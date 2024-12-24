News 9

Calm Christmas Eve amid political turmoil

[Anchor]

In just a few hours, it will be Christmas.

In this chaotic political climate, the Christmas Eve this year appears to be somewhat subdued.

Let's connect with our reporter in Myeongdong, Seoul, to see the atmosphere on the streets and the expressions of the citizens.

Reporter Jeong Hae-joo, it seems there are quite a few citizens out on the streets; how is the atmosphere?

[Reporter]

Yes, in front of Myeongdong Cathedral, you can immediately feel that Christmas is near.

As time goes by, more citizens are visiting Myeongdong, and the colorful Christmas decorations and lights scattered throughout the streets are enhancing the festive mood.

However, due to the emergency martial law and the impeachment political situation, the citizens out on the streets appear more subdued than in previous years.

Let's hear directly from the citizens celebrating Christmas with their families, partners, and friends.

[Kim Jin-soon/Eunpyeong-gu, Seoul: "My daughter is getting married on January 12. I'm so happy to be out with my future son-in-law and daughter."]

[Jung So-yeon·Shin In-soo/Goyang, Gyeonggi Province: "I hope the political situation stabilizes first. (With my boyfriend) I'm really happy as we are, so we just work hard in our own places."]

In light of the tumultuous times, religious communities, including Catholic and Protestant churches, have released Christmas messages filled with comfort, recovery, and hope.

[Anchor]

The worship and mass celebrating the birth of baby Jesus will begin soon, right?

[Reporter]

At Myeongdong Cathedral, a Christmas mass officiated by Archbishop Jeong Soon-taek will take place starting at 11:50 PM.

There is also a ceremony planned to welcome baby Jesus, who was born in a manger.

Protestant churches across the country will also hold Christmas commemorative services and celebrations.

On Christmas Day tomorrow, masses and services wishing for the recovery of our society will be held in churches and cathedrals nationwide.

And during this busy time when many people gather, there is something important to remember.

That is safety incidents.

Today (12.24), it is expected that 70,000 people will gather in Myeongdong alone.

Crowds are also expected to gather in 10 areas of Seoul, including Hongdae and Seongsu-dong.

The Ministry of the Interior and Safety and the Seoul City government are managing safety through CCTV footage and on-site control, but if you plan to visit crowded places, be sure to check where people are gathering in advance and pay special attention to safety on-site.

This has been KBS News from Myeongdong, Seoul, Jeong Hae-joo reporting.

