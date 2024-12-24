Protesters demand President's resignation even on Christmas Eve

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Today (12.24), just one day before Christmas, a rally calling for the president's resignation was held in downtown Seoul.



We connect to our reporter on the scene.



Reporter Lee Won-hee, how did today's rally proceed?



[Report]



Well, the citizen cultural event calling for President Yoon Suk Yeol's resignation started at 7 PM and wrapped up just around 9 PM.



Following that, they began to march.



They are currently passing by Prime Minister Han Duck-soo's residence and heading towards the Constitutional Court.



On the eve of Christmas, despite the freezing cold weather, many citizens gathered.



Colorful cheering sticks lit up the streets.



We could also see people preparing drinks and snacks to distribute for free.



Today's rally consisted of citizens' free speeches and performances.



In particular, the 416 Choir, which includes families of the Sewol ferry disaster victims, took the stage.



Participants expressed their frustration over the delay in the Constitutional Court's impeachment trial process.



[Lee Sun-ae/Seoul, Dobong-gu: "(The president) is intentionally evading the law, and to be honest, I find that quite pathetic. I believe the Constitutional Court should naturally uphold the impeachment."]



[Park Chi-min/Suwon, Gyeonggi Province: "I actually voted for Yoon Suk Yeol. So I feel responsible, and I think I can't just stay quiet..."]



This afternoon, lawyers held a press conference near the presidential residence, urging for a swift and forceful investigation into the president.



Meanwhile, conservative groups held a rally opposing President Yoon's impeachment this afternoon in areas such as Sejong-daero in Seoul.



This has been KBS News Lee Won-hee reporting from Samcheong-dong, Seoul.



