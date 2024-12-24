Heo brothers reunite as teammates for KBL All-Star Game
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
The top stars, brothers and rivals Heo Ung and Heo Hoon, will be playing as teammates.
Will they have good chemistry?
In the All-Star Game two years ago, when Team Heo Ung and Team Heo Hoon faced off, the one-on-one battle between the Heo brothers took place while all the other players stopped, and the dance battle was intense as well!
The Heo brothers, who have never been on the same team except for the national team, will finally wear the same uniform this season.
In the results of the All-Star team selection, Heo Ung and Heo Hoon were both selected for the KBL Mong team led by coach Chun Hee-chul of SK.
They are set to face the Gongaji team, featuring players like Byeon Jun-Hyeong from Jung Kwan Jang and Lee Jung-hyun from Sono, the top stars of professional basketball -- the teamwork of the Heo brothers!
It's expected to be another exciting highlight of the All-Star Game, which will take place next month in Busan.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- Heo brothers reunite as teammates for KBL All-Star Game
-
- 입력 2024-12-24 23:56:13
The top stars, brothers and rivals Heo Ung and Heo Hoon, will be playing as teammates.
Will they have good chemistry?
In the All-Star Game two years ago, when Team Heo Ung and Team Heo Hoon faced off, the one-on-one battle between the Heo brothers took place while all the other players stopped, and the dance battle was intense as well!
The Heo brothers, who have never been on the same team except for the national team, will finally wear the same uniform this season.
In the results of the All-Star team selection, Heo Ung and Heo Hoon were both selected for the KBL Mong team led by coach Chun Hee-chul of SK.
They are set to face the Gongaji team, featuring players like Byeon Jun-Hyeong from Jung Kwan Jang and Lee Jung-hyun from Sono, the top stars of professional basketball -- the teamwork of the Heo brothers!
It's expected to be another exciting highlight of the All-Star Game, which will take place next month in Busan.
-
- KBS의 기사 모음
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
헤드라인
많이 본 뉴스
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
준비중입니다.
-
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.