Heo brothers reunite as teammates for KBL All-Star Game

There is one more reason to look forward to this season's professional basketball star festival, the All-Star Game.



The top stars, brothers and rivals Heo Ung and Heo Hoon, will be playing as teammates.



Will they have good chemistry?



In the All-Star Game two years ago, when Team Heo Ung and Team Heo Hoon faced off, the one-on-one battle between the Heo brothers took place while all the other players stopped, and the dance battle was intense as well!



The Heo brothers, who have never been on the same team except for the national team, will finally wear the same uniform this season.



In the results of the All-Star team selection, Heo Ung and Heo Hoon were both selected for the KBL Mong team led by coach Chun Hee-chul of SK.



They are set to face the Gongaji team, featuring players like Byeon Jun-Hyeong from Jung Kwan Jang and Lee Jung-hyun from Sono, the top stars of professional basketball -- the teamwork of the Heo brothers!



It's expected to be another exciting highlight of the All-Star Game, which will take place next month in Busan.



