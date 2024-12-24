News 9

Election Commission's histroy of inconsistent actions

[Anchor]

The National Election Commission, which had prohibited the posting of banners criticizing Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung, eventually reversed its previous decision in response to criticism from the political sphere and the media.

However, this is not the first time; there have been controversies in the past regarding the Election Commission's criteria for allowing banner phrases.

Critics point out that the Election Commission's inconsistent stance has exacerbated issues of bias.

Reporter Kim Cheong-yun has the details.

[Report]

The Election Commission, which deemed the phrase "co-conspirator of insurrection" acceptable under freedom of expression, imposed sanctions on the phrase "No Lee Jae-myung," claiming it was pre-election campaigning. This reversal of the ban just four days later has ignited controversy over bias.

Such double standards have emerged during every election.

During the 2020 general election, the phrase "Stop the destruction of livelihoods with your vote" from a candidate of the Future United Party was banned for evoking the Moon Jae-in administration, while the Democratic Party's banner stating "Settle accounts with 100 years of pro-Japanese collaborators" was allowed, as it was not deemed a campaign against a specific candidate.

In the 2021 by-election, the phrase "hypocrisy" was banned as it specifically targeted former Minister Cho Kuk and the Democratic Party, while in the 2022 presidential election, the phrase "President lost in alcohol and shamanism," despite being pointed out as targeting the People Power Party candidate, was permitted.

Before the 2010 local elections, the Democratic Party's banners on "Four Major Rivers" and "Free School Meals" were prohibited, leading to allegations of bias.

[Cha Jin-ah/Professor at Korea University Law School: "Although it is established and operated as an independent institution under the Constitution to ensure fairness, the trust in the fairness of elections is significantly weakened due to unfair actions."]

The Election Commission explained that it made strict judgments based on its standards at the time regarding these matters.

However, there are criticisms that the Election Commission is inviting distrust due to its inconsistent standards.

This is KBS News, Kim Cheong-yun.

