Over 3,000 North Korean troops casualties reported in Ukraine war

[Anchor]



Ukraine has claimed that the number of casualties among North Korean troops deployed to Russia has exceeded 3,000.



If true, this would mean nearly 30% of the deployed forces have been lost, yet North Korea is showing signs of additional troop deployments.



There are also suggestions that North Korean troops may participate in Russia's Victory Day parade.



This is Lee Hwa-jin reporting from Paris.



[Report]



As a Ukrainian drone appeared, a soldier presumed to be from North Korea broke formation and began to panic.



A soldier was also seen covering his head in fear next to burning military vehicles.



Ukraine, which has been continuously releasing North Korean military data and urging its allies to respond, has claimed that over 3,000 North Korean soldiers have been killed or injured so far.



[Volodymyr Zelensky/President of Ukraine: "In the Kursk region, there have already been more than 3,000 North Korean military casualties. Russia is exposing North Korean troops directly to attacks."]



If there are 3,000 casualties, it means that nearly 30% of the deployed North Korean troops have lost their combat capability.



Despite this, Ukraine predicts that North Korea will proceed with additional troop deployments and arms support.



With the close ties between North Korea and Russia, the Kremlin has also indicated that North Korean troops may participate in the large-scale 80th anniversary celebration of the Victory Day next year.



There is also interest in whether North Korean leader Kim Jong-un will take action during this time.



[Andrei Belousov/Russian Defense Minister: "(North Korea-Russia treaty) is expected to positively contribute to maintaining the balance of power in the region and reducing the risk of renewed war on the Korean Peninsula."]



The main assessment from the West, including Paris, is that North Korea's troop deployment is due to Russia's desperation.



However, a report from the New York Times has drawn attention by stating that it was North Korea that first proposed the troop deployment.



This is Lee Hwa-jin reporting for KBS News from Paris.



