News 9

Over 3,000 North Korean troops casualties reported in Ukraine war

입력 2024.12.24 (23:56)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Ukraine has claimed that the number of casualties among North Korean troops deployed to Russia has exceeded 3,000.

If true, this would mean nearly 30% of the deployed forces have been lost, yet North Korea is showing signs of additional troop deployments.

There are also suggestions that North Korean troops may participate in Russia's Victory Day parade.

This is Lee Hwa-jin reporting from Paris.

[Report]

As a Ukrainian drone appeared, a soldier presumed to be from North Korea broke formation and began to panic.

A soldier was also seen covering his head in fear next to burning military vehicles.

Ukraine, which has been continuously releasing North Korean military data and urging its allies to respond, has claimed that over 3,000 North Korean soldiers have been killed or injured so far.

[Volodymyr Zelensky/President of Ukraine: "In the Kursk region, there have already been more than 3,000 North Korean military casualties. Russia is exposing North Korean troops directly to attacks."]

If there are 3,000 casualties, it means that nearly 30% of the deployed North Korean troops have lost their combat capability.

Despite this, Ukraine predicts that North Korea will proceed with additional troop deployments and arms support.

With the close ties between North Korea and Russia, the Kremlin has also indicated that North Korean troops may participate in the large-scale 80th anniversary celebration of the Victory Day next year.

There is also interest in whether North Korean leader Kim Jong-un will take action during this time.

[Andrei Belousov/Russian Defense Minister: "(North Korea-Russia treaty) is expected to positively contribute to maintaining the balance of power in the region and reducing the risk of renewed war on the Korean Peninsula."]

The main assessment from the West, including Paris, is that North Korea's troop deployment is due to Russia's desperation.

However, a report from the New York Times has drawn attention by stating that it was North Korea that first proposed the troop deployment.

This is Lee Hwa-jin reporting for KBS News from Paris.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Over 3,000 North Korean troops casualties reported in Ukraine war
    • 입력 2024-12-24 23:56:14
    News 9
[Anchor]

Ukraine has claimed that the number of casualties among North Korean troops deployed to Russia has exceeded 3,000.

If true, this would mean nearly 30% of the deployed forces have been lost, yet North Korea is showing signs of additional troop deployments.

There are also suggestions that North Korean troops may participate in Russia's Victory Day parade.

This is Lee Hwa-jin reporting from Paris.

[Report]

As a Ukrainian drone appeared, a soldier presumed to be from North Korea broke formation and began to panic.

A soldier was also seen covering his head in fear next to burning military vehicles.

Ukraine, which has been continuously releasing North Korean military data and urging its allies to respond, has claimed that over 3,000 North Korean soldiers have been killed or injured so far.

[Volodymyr Zelensky/President of Ukraine: "In the Kursk region, there have already been more than 3,000 North Korean military casualties. Russia is exposing North Korean troops directly to attacks."]

If there are 3,000 casualties, it means that nearly 30% of the deployed North Korean troops have lost their combat capability.

Despite this, Ukraine predicts that North Korea will proceed with additional troop deployments and arms support.

With the close ties between North Korea and Russia, the Kremlin has also indicated that North Korean troops may participate in the large-scale 80th anniversary celebration of the Victory Day next year.

There is also interest in whether North Korean leader Kim Jong-un will take action during this time.

[Andrei Belousov/Russian Defense Minister: "(North Korea-Russia treaty) is expected to positively contribute to maintaining the balance of power in the region and reducing the risk of renewed war on the Korean Peninsula."]

The main assessment from the West, including Paris, is that North Korea's troop deployment is due to Russia's desperation.

However, a report from the New York Times has drawn attention by stating that it was North Korea that first proposed the troop deployment.

This is Lee Hwa-jin reporting for KBS News from Paris.
이화진
이화진 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

[단독] “이재명·한동훈 체포”…경찰, ‘정치인 체포’ 명단 알았다

[단독] “이재명·한동훈 체포”…경찰, ‘정치인 체포’ 명단 알았다
[단독] “부정선거로 총선 패배, 계엄 필요”…윤, 계엄 예고했나?

[단독] “부정선거로 총선 패배, 계엄 필요”…윤, 계엄 예고했나?
윤, 하루 앞두고 “출석 어렵다” …성탄절 조사 사실상 무산

윤, 하루 앞두고 “출석 어렵다” …성탄절 조사 사실상 무산
“올여름 어떤 일 벌일 것” <br>점집에 성패 물은 노상원

“올여름 어떤 일 벌일 것” 점집에 성패 물은 노상원
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.